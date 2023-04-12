PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A group of wild turkeys in the Rolling Meadows neighborhood is a point of contention, recalling a similar debate surrounding Carl the Turkey, a famous local fowl, who was killed two years ago.

The Village of Pleasant Prairie announced it is working with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Rolling Meadows neighborhood, which generally sits between 39th and 30th Avenues and 93rd and 104th Streets, to relocate the wild turkeys that have reportedly become aggressive toward vehicles and pedestrians.

According to the village communications manager Steven Linn, the first step was to remove ground-level feeders to “prevent the turkeys from becoming dependent on food in the area,” at which point the DNR would assist in relocation.

“The Village is committed to ensuring the safety of residents and wildlife in the area and plans to continue to work closely with the DNR to ensure the turkeys are relocated safely and appropriately,” Linn said.

Village Administrator Eric Rindfleisch said village staff were working to update village ordinances regarding the feeding of wild animals.

During Monday’s board meeting, Rolling Meadows resident Wendi Rose said the turkeys had “taken over the neighborhood.”

“I’ve had delivery drivers who will no longer deliver because they’ll be chased, the postman is always chased,” Rose said. “At some point I’m fearful that either a child, a dog or a person is going to be hurt.”

She raised additional concerns about possible disease from turkey droppings.

Turkey supporters

Not all residents are opposed to the turkeys making the neighborhood their home, however. Resident Gary Ostermiller said that the original turkey, a female, has been in the neighborhood for about four years.

He estimates there are six or seven turkeys in the group; two older “toms,” one younger “jake” and the rest female.

While he agreed the males could be aggressive during mating season, he took issue with calls to remove the birds. Since efforts to reintroduce turkeys to the region, populations had been spreading out, Ostermiller argued. People had to learn how to live with the animals sharing their land.

“I’m against the relocation,” Ostermiller said. “It’s the natural progression of the reintroduction of turkeys in the area.”

He viewed the birds as a pleasant fixture to the area. Ostermiller also worried that ordinances to stop feeding turkeys would impact all bird feeders, even if they weren’t necessarily meant for turkeys.

Carl the Turkey

Similar debates surrounded Forest Park’s bird resident Carl the Turkey, who gained a reputation throughout the county two years ago. He had both a loyal fan base and his fair share of critics.

Much like the current group of turkeys, Carl was known to walk freely through his neighborhood. Facebook groups dedicated to the bird gained thousands of followers.

Some residents complained Carl was aggressive, others worried about his habit of standing in the road.

Concerns about resident’s and Carl’s safety went back and forth, with attempts by local wildlife groups to relocate Carl meeting resistance from some Forest Park residents, until Dec. 7, 2021, when he was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Even today, small memorials to Carl can still be found around Kenosha, and his Facebook fan page still boasts thousands of members.