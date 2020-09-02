Twin Lakes names new clerk

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN LAKES — Sabrina Waswo, the new village clerk in Twin Lakes, brings with her 15 years of municipal experience at both larger and smaller communities in Walworth County.

It is that extensive job experience — 12 years with the city of Lake Geneva, three as its city clerk, and three years as clerk-treasurer in the village of Walworth — that made Waswo the lead candidate, Twin Lakes village administrator Laura Roesslein said.

“She has a wide variety of skills many clerks don’t have because she has done both the clerk and treasurer positions,” Roesslein said. “Sabrina’s extensive background made her the easy choice.”

Waswo, who will earn $60,000, said she is excited to be serving the rural lake community. She will fill the clerk role vacated by Roesslein, who served as clerk-treasurer before being promoted to administrator in October 2019. Roesslein will continue to fill the duties of treasurer.

“Having an administrator that understands the clerk role is really important,” Waswo said. “I really enjoy the clerk duties. That is where my passion lies.”

With a population of about 6,000 people, Twin Lakes is twice the size of Walworth, but smaller than Lake Geneva, which has a population of nearly 8,000.