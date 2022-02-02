Twin Lakes Pond Hockey tourney canceled

TWIN LAKES — The 4-on-4 pond hockey tournament planned for Saturday in Twin Lakes has been canceled.

“We did not have enough teams,” Marilyn Trongeau, Executive Director of the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association (TLCABA), said.

Trongeau said the level of interest was sufficient. But, conflicting youth tournaments cancelled last year, have resumed. Adults who would have liked to form a team are now busy taking their kids to youth tournaments, and the teens have returned to their competitive teams, she said.

Also, while the weather seems ideal, Trongeau said there is a lack of snow to build the berms that border the rinks and contain the pucks. Other means, such as bringing in hay bales, were not deemed feasible.

“We’re hoping to have it next year,” Trongeau said. “But, we are going to have to re-evaluate a lot of things.”

Organizers were already trying to avoid holding the event on the same date as local ice fishing derbies, as well as the Super Bowl. Now, Trongeau said they will also have to plan around traditional regional hockey tournaments.

In 2021, the event filled a void created by the cancellation of tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It attracted 11 teams, which competed on two rinks. The event raised money for the Twin Lakes Fire Department.

Proceeds from the 2022 tournament were to be used to help refurbish the caboose in the park next to the TLCABA office, 349 E. Main St., which is in need of major repairs.

