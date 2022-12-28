Two Kenosha women featured in Arizona arts scene

Peppur Chambers and Lisa Marie Barber have not met each other, but their worlds have collided in Chandler, Ariz.

In recent months, Chambers, a Kenosha native, was appointed to the managing board of the Chandler Cultural Foundation. She is the first performing artist to serve on the board, which provides oversight for the Chandler Center for the Arts.

“What attracted me to the role was that I knew I could help other artists, but I didn’t know how that could happen,” Chambers said “I know that with access to resources, whether that’s information or literally a stage, or people who know other people, I knew with access to resources, I could help other artists.

“I (also knew) I could learn more about the community from the inside. The board is made up of people from all disciplines within Chandler.”

The opportunity for Chambers to be on the board organization “fell into my lap.”

After reaching out to the Chandler Center for the Arts, Chambers said she was eventually encouraged by staff to get involved in the board.

The opportunity was also a way to get involved in performing arts from an institutional aspect, according to Chambers.

“I realized that it was something that I needed on my resume. I needed to be a part of something that was more on the institutional so I could support other artists and myself, of course,” Chambers said. “To expand your career, it’s good to be involved in multiple facets. This was kind of the frontier I hadn’t explored yet.”

Chambers has a lengthy background in performing arts. She created a web series titled “Brown Betties Guide: How to Look for Love in all the Wrong Places.” She has also written plays, and one-woman show: “Harlem’s Awakening: Storytelling Live” She has directed film and theater, including a film about protest and social justice that can be found on Tubi.com.

The Chandler organization became a nexus of sorts, for another local. Lisa Marie Barber, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside art and design department chair, will have her quilts exhibited in the Chandler Vision Gallery until Jan. 7. This is the second time Barber’s works have been shown in the gallery.

“One thing that was really compelling to me about this show, besides the fact that it’s in my home state of Arizona, is the artwork was to be submitted was supposed to have repurposed materials in it,” Barber said. “I’m highly influenced from the artwork of Mexico, and Southwest American work. Part of my professional career is not only to make this work, but also teach about some of this work.”

In addition to quilts, Barber works with ceramics and exhibits those pieces across the country. More images and information on Barber’s work can be found at lisamariebarber.com.

“Because my work is so big, every few years I will stage work in different parts of the country, so I have a collection of work out west that’s ready to show. I’m hoping that maybe even that art center could be a place for a future show that focuses on a smaller group, maybe even a solo exhibition, or something that I could also show my ceramics work.”

When Chambers saw Barber’s name and location in the museum, she “screamed out loud.”

“When I saw that she was from Kenosha, I was like, ‘Somebody’s here from my hometown, I can’t believe it,’” Chambers said.

“And I got teary because Kenosha is so special to me. When I saw her work, I knew in my heart that she’s probably had a similar experience and here we are together and I don’t even know this lady, Chambers added.

Chambers said it felt special that both women were following their. She described the realization of the shared passion for their work as “gorgeous.”