Two men charged in Kenosha homicide

A 23-year-old Gurnee, Ill., man may have been killed in a case of mistaken identity.

Malik Boyd was shot in the neck after he and a group of friends walked out of a bar on the 3000 block of Roosevelt Road at about 2 a.m. Feb. 29.

Kenosha Police Department officers, who had been nearby, heard shots being fired and found Boyd lying unconscious surrounded by a large group of people, a blood trail leading down the sidewalk to where he fell.

On Tuesday, Michael Frazier, 37, of Mount Pleasant, and Shaquel Harris, 27, of Kenosha, were each charged with first-degree intentional homicide and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Frazier was charged separately with drug-related offenses. The two men are each being held on $1 million bond.

Both had been held in Kenosha County Jail for weeks on probation violations before they were charged as police worked to build the case. Harris has been in custody since the night of the shooting after police who heard the gunfire saw him running from the scene and found him hiding under a vehicle after a chase. Frazier was taken into custody on March 6.

The night of the shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.