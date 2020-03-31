Two men charged in Kenosha homicide

A 23-year-old Gurnee, Ill., man may have been killed in a case of mistaken identity.
Malik Boyd was shot in the neck after he and a group of friends walked out of a bar on the 3000 block of Roosevelt Road at about 2 a.m. Feb. 29.
Kenosha Police Department officers, who had been nearby, heard shots being fired and found Boyd lying unconscious surrounded by a large group of people, a blood trail leading down the sidewalk to where he fell.
On Tuesday, Michael Frazier, 37, of Mount Pleasant, and Shaquel Harris, 27, of Kenosha, were each charged with first-degree intentional homicide and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Frazier was charged separately with drug-related offenses. The two men are each being held on $1 million bond.
Both had been held in Kenosha County Jail for weeks on probation violations before they were charged as police worked to build the case. Harris has been in custody since the night of the shooting after police who heard the gunfire saw him running from the scene and found him hiding under a vehicle after a chase. Frazier was taken into custody on March 6.
The night of the shooting
According to the criminal complaint, witnesses said Frazier had been at the same bar as Boyd the night of the shooting. That night, according to witnesses, Frazier had seen a man at the bar who had beaten him up months earlier. Phone records showed Frazier called Harris three times shortly before the shooting, with police who looked at security video from the bar showing Frazier making one of the calls shortly after seeing the man who had beaten him in the bar.
According to the complaint, witnesses said Harris left the group of people he was with after getting a call, and that he was picked up by someone in a car.
The complaint states that Boyd and the man who had beaten Frazier in the past were similar in size and appearance, both with dreadlocks and both wearing white sweaters or sweatshirts. According to friends that were with Boyd, they had not been in any disputes with anyone that night. Boyd was shot. The gun used in the shooting was found in a yard close to where Harris was found hiding.
According to the complaint, Harris denied being involved in the shooting, saying he ran because he heard the shots.
Frazier also denied being involved, saying he left the area because he heard shots and saw police arrive.
Both men are next expected in court April 9 for preliminary hearings.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!