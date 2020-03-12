You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two pulled from Des Plaines River, no serious injuries
View Comments

Two pulled from Des Plaines River, no serious injuries

{{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL – Two people were pulled from the Des Plaines River in the 17500 block of Highway 50 after their vehicle became submerged Thursday.

The Kenosha County Dive Team and Bristol Fire Department responded to the incident that occurred shortly before 5 p.m. The two were transported to a local hospital with no serious injuries, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. Additional details were not immediately available.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics