Two pulled from Des Plaines River, no serious injuries

×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.
BRISTOL – Two people were pulled from the Des Plaines River in the 17500 block of Highway 50 after their vehicle became submerged Thursday.
The Kenosha County Dive Team and Bristol Fire Department responded to the incident that occurred shortly before 5 p.m. The two were transported to a local hospital with no serious injuries, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. Additional details were not immediately available.
Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our Breaking News email!
Terry Flores
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today