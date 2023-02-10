U.S. Navy veteran Steve Tindall has been named Kenosha Hometown Hero of the Year for 2022.

Tindall was honored during the Feb. 6 Kenosha Common Council meeting.

The Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission announced the award as part of its program to identify and recognize worthy men and women who have served or are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces. And, for their outstanding personal achievements and the positive contributions they make to the Kenosha community.

Candidates must be born in, currently reside in, or have previously resided for 10 years or more at any time, in Kenosha.

Tindall had nine-plus years of service with the U.S. Navy, achieving the rank of Petty Officer First Class. His knowledge in electronics and weapons control systems assisted him during his deployment to the Mediterranean Sea during the Yom Kippur war and in joint NATO operations in the North Atlantic and European nations.

Served on multiple ships

Tindall served aboard the USS Dewey and the USS Hugh Purvis, being deployed several times to the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for training missions.

When taking classes in Gun Fire Control System "C", he ranked second in the MK 37 class and first in the MK 68 class, then taught the MK 68 class for two years. He also served as a drug counselor for two years.

Tindall's awards include: the National Defense Medal, Good Conduct Award (twice), Navy Pistol Sharp Shooter Qualified and DESRON20 Battle Efficiency Award.

He has served various positions with the Navy Club Ship 40, the American Legion Post 21, the Kenosha County Veterans Council and the Wisconsin Squadron of the Navy Club.

He was also responsible for coordinating the purchase of a new truck for the Veterans Outreach, the installation of solar powered lights and a lock on the flag pole at Petrifying Springs Park and performing pinning ceremonies with Hospice Alliance.

He volunteers at the Veterans Food Pantry, participated in Veterans Stand Down and raised funds and then packaged boxes for Katie Pollock's Care Packages for the Troops events.

Hosts Heroes Cafe

Tindall's many accomplishments include hosting the Heroes Cafe along with Navy Club and Council, conducting the Memorial Day and Vietnam Veterans Celebration at the Job Center as well as the Navy Club Ship 40 Memorial Day, Veteran's Day and Pearl Harbor Day events and the POW/MIA ceremony.

He is particularly proud of coordinating the installation and dedication of the POW/MIA Honor Chair at various locations.

He has donated televisions and has assisted in the building of a tiny home at the James A. Peterson Veteran Village. He has collected money for the Music and Memory Program, and collected and transferred food donations, mini refrigerators and microwaves for Veterans Outreach.

He has been active within St. Paul's Lutheran Church, helped set up and volunteered at the first soup kitchen in Kenosha and delivered food to food pantries. He was a Troop Leader and Scoutmaster with Boy Scouts of America.

He was also honored with the Hometown Hero Award from Modern Woodmen, a Community Service Award from Walker Manufacturing, and in 2022, Congressman Bryan Steil presented him with Wisconsin’s First Congressional District Veteran of the Year Award.