Undefeated Burlington outlasts Central in shootout

PADDOCK LAKE — In a 10-day span, there have been 243 points scored at the home field of Central's football team.
The three track meets have featured fast touchdowns, short drives, explosive plays and not a ton of defense.
On Thursday night, Central played its third game in 10 days, and somehow the boys had enough left in the tank to put up 49 points, 35 in the first half.
The only problem is undefeated Burlington was on the other side.
And that meant senior star Zach Wallace.
Central led by eight at the half and 42-34 late in the third quarter, but the final 12 minutes belonged to the Demons, who put up nearly 600 yards of offense in a 56-49 Southern Lakes Conference shootout victory.
Wallace accounted for 257 of those yards and five touchdowns on the ground, and senior quarterback Peyton O'Laughlin added 283 yards passing and three touchdowns for the undefeated Demons, who improved to 4-0 and were ranked No. 2 (Division-2 coaches) and No. 9 (AP Large Division) in this week's state polls.
Union Grove (3-0) is the other undefeated team remaining in the SLC. The Broncos, who are off this week after having their scheduled game at Waterford postponed, host the Demons in a big clash next Friday.
The Falcons, meanwhile, dropped to 2-3 and sit smack dab in the middle of the SLC standings.
Central's go-to junior trio of quarterback Michael Mulhollon, running back/linebacker Jakob Simmons and receiver Jack Rose once again put up their crooked numbers. Mulhollon passed for 300 yards and two touchdowns and added three short rushing touchdowns, Simmons carried 17 times for 103 yards and two scores and Rose caught six passes for 159 yards, including an 83-yard touchdown.
Junior receiver Kenny Garth also caught two passes for 97 yards.
But it wasn’t enough against a Burlington squad that got stops when it needed and never folded on the road.
Through five games, the Falcons are the league’s second-highest scoring offense at 36 points per game. But the defense, led mostly by juniors without a lot of varsity experience, is giving up a league-worst 45 points per contest.
It’s something that doesn’t sit well with first-year head coach Jared Franz, a defensive mind who coached the likes of future college standouts Zach Dodge and Kevin Brenner while an assistant at Wilmot.
“Any time you lose a really close game is disappointment,” Franz said. “On one side, you can say Central went toe-to-toe with one of the top teams in the state. We’re competing, we’re close, we’re fighting. We’re young, we’re learning, and it’s the first year of this system.
“We have a team full of competitors, so there were a lot of long faces at the end of the game. We told them they can be disappointed in the result, but don’t be ashamed of the effort. We need to get bigger, faster and stronger in the offseason. Yards after contact is really an issue right now. And we need to get off the field with second- and third-down-and-long.”
Jawing back and forth
At halftime, the referees came up to the coaches to have them get things under control with the constant chattering from both sides.
The Falcons' sideline was issued a warning in the fourth quarter, and Burlington starting offensive lineman Connor O’Reilly was ejected in the same quarter after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
It was the 10th consecutive win for Burlington over Central, and Franz said he thinks the Demons might have overlooked the Falcons this time.
“Burlington played really hard, and that’s why they’re ranked where they were,” he said. “Maybe Burlington thought it was going to be a little easier than it was, and they were surprised by us. (Burlington) Coach (Steve) Tenhagen runs a really good program.”
Touchdown runs by Mulhollon, a 6-foot-3 southpaw, and Simmons, nicknamed “The Bus” in honor of former NFL great Jerome Bettis, put the Falcons up 28-14 late in the second quarter.
O’Laughlin found Ethan Safar (seven catches, 159 yards, three touchdowns) for their first of three scoring strikes, then Mulhollon added two scores and Wallace one as the teams combined for an astonishing four touchdowns in the final 3:33 of the first half.
Second-half fireworks
The fireworks continued in the second half.
After O’Laughlin’s bomb down the right sideline to a wide-open Safar for 70 yards cut the Falcons' lead to 35-34, Central’s defense clamped down for at least one possession after the offense couldn’t answer the Demons.
Then, on a third-and-long play, Mulhollon lofted a deep pass for Rose, who out-jumped two Burlington defenders. One Demon fell down, and the tipped ball fluttered into Rose’s hands. The SLC’s leading pass-catcher sprinted the remaining 40 yards for an 83-yard touchdown.
Burlington eventually pulled even at 42-42, but Simmons accounted for 50 rushing yards on a Central scoring drive and capped it with a short touchdown run to give the Falcons a 49-42 lead with 10 minutes remaining.
But Wallace took over during the final 10 minutes, scoring on touchdown runs of three yards and one yard to put the Demons ahead.
On Central's final possession, Mulhollon was sacked and then pressured before tossing an interception on fourth-and-long.
“I thought our offense did well, and they protected the ball,” Franz said. “They made every possession count, and they were cashing them in. We just need to get better on defense. We need to be better at the point of contact.”
Central gets a much-needed extra day off before playing at Delavan-Darien next Friday.
“It hasn’t been easy, but our guys have fought through it,” Franz said of playing three games in 10 days. “They’ll finally have a weekend off. We just tell them to leave it all out there, because next week is guaranteed to nobody.”
Junior receiver Zach Kazumura added five catches for 44 yards and a touchdown for the Falcons on Thursday.
