Unified board approves teacher contracts, staff salaries with 1.81 percent increases

Teachers and non-union represented employees, including Kenosha Unified School District administrators and hourly workers, will receive a 1.8% increase in their salaries beginning July 1.

With one abstention, the School Board unanimously approved a collective bargaining agreement between the district and the Kenosha Education Association, which represents teachers in Unified.

The agreement, which covers the 2020-21 academic year, includes a 1.81% base wage increase that coincides with the Consumer Price Index, a cost-of-living indicator, as calculated by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. The two sides had reached the tentative agreement during its first and only negotiation session on March 18.

The board also approved similar cost-of-living increases for non-union staff members.

In addition, it favored:

Level advancements for all regular full-time equivalent employees, including administrative support professionals, community and student support employees, educational support staff, interpreters, teachers, facilities and food service workers.

Step advancements for regular full-time equivalent employees in the administrative, supervisory and technical group.