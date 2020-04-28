Unified board approves teacher contracts, staff salaries with 1.81 percent increases

Teachers and non-union represented employees, including Kenosha Unified School District administrators and hourly workers, will receive a 1.8% increase in their salaries beginning July 1.
With one abstention, the School Board unanimously approved a collective bargaining agreement between the district and the Kenosha Education Association, which represents teachers in Unified.
The agreement, which covers the 2020-21 academic year, includes a 1.81% base wage increase that coincides with the Consumer Price Index, a cost-of-living indicator, as calculated by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. The two sides had reached the tentative agreement during its first and only negotiation session on March 18.
The board also approved similar cost-of-living increases for non-union staff members.
In addition, it favored:
Level advancements for all regular full-time equivalent employees, including administrative support professionals, community and student support employees, educational support staff, interpreters, teachers, facilities and food service workers.
Step advancements for regular full-time equivalent employees in the administrative, supervisory and technical group.
Tier movements for teachers provided they turn in required documents, such as degrees, as proof of educational advancement.
Board member Todd Battle abstained from voting because his wife is a teacher in the district.
The cost-of-living adjustments are expected to add about $2.75 million to salaries, according to preliminary budget projections for the 2020-21 academic year presented by Chief Financial Officer Tarik Hamdan.
The adjustments, in part, comprise a $7.6 million projected increase to the budget, which also includes teacher salaries for level and tier advancements, step increases for administrators, supervisors, technical personnel and level advancements for hourly workers, and an 8.9% increase, or just over $2.4 million, to health insurance premiums.
According to the preliminary projections, the district is expected to experience declining enrollment — about 200 fewer full-time equivalent students in the coming academic year.
