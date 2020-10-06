 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Unified cancels special board meeting ahead of state COVID-19 orders taking effect
View Comments
alert top story

Unified cancels special board meeting ahead of state COVID-19 orders taking effect

{{featured_button_text}}
kusd logo

Kenosha Unified has canceled tonight's special School Board meeting ahead of Gov. Tony Evers' orders to limit public indoor gatherings beginning Thursday.

The district issued this statement Tuesday:

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Due to the issuance of Emergency Order No. 3 by Gov. Evers earlier today, KUSD will be canceling tonight’s 5:30 p.m. special board meeting. While the directive does not take effect until Thursday, the district is canceling the meeting out of an abundance of caution and will reschedule this open forum in a virtual format where community members may provide feedback on Policies 4111, 5110.1, 5110.2 and 5111.

"Once a new date and time is determined, it will be publicly noticed and shared on social media along with how to register to be a speaker. We greatly appreciate your understanding of this late notice based on the new order issued today."

The board was to have discussed revised policies that pertain to employee anti-harassment, non-discrimination in education, non-discrimination for transgender and gender non-conforming students and bullying.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

SpaceX launches with satellites onboard

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert