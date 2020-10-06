Unified cancels special board meeting ahead of state COVID-19 orders taking effect

Kenosha Unified has canceled tonight's special School Board meeting ahead of Gov. Tony Evers' orders to limit public indoor gatherings beginning Thursday.

The district issued this statement Tuesday:

"Due to the issuance of Emergency Order No. 3 by Gov. Evers earlier today, KUSD will be canceling tonight’s 5:30 p.m. special board meeting. While the directive does not take effect until Thursday, the district is canceling the meeting out of an abundance of caution and will reschedule this open forum in a virtual format where community members may provide feedback on Policies 4111, 5110.1, 5110.2 and 5111.

"Once a new date and time is determined, it will be publicly noticed and shared on social media along with how to register to be a speaker. We greatly appreciate your understanding of this late notice based on the new order issued today."

The board was to have discussed revised policies that pertain to employee anti-harassment, non-discrimination in education, non-discrimination for transgender and gender non-conforming students and bullying.

