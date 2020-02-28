Unified charter review team turns down proposed Afrocentric academy

A Kenosha Unified School District charter school review team has recommended against a proposed Afrocentric charter academy for the district.
Sankofa Community Academy was seeking School Board authorization to apply for nearly $1 million in state funding for planning, implementation and charter establishment. However, because of the team’s decision, the application did not go to the board, according to district officials.
As proposed, the academy would have been an “instrumentality charter,” or one that draws its funding and staffing directly from the district.
The school had plans of opening in the fall, with pre-K to second grade and adding a grade level thereafter annually. At full operation, Sankofa planned to serve about 200 students from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade.
Over a five-month period, Sankofa representatives made two presentations to the review team and hosted a community meeting to evaluate and gauge interest in the proposed charter school.
Over the last two years, the proposed academy’s board of directors, composed of community members and educators, has been assessing the needs of African American students at the elementary and middle school level, where the gaps in achievement continue to be most substantial.
Sankofa officials view the school as a way to help struggling African American youth.
Mixed reviews
However, Unified’s charter team offered mixed reviews of Sankofa’s proposal, raising concerns about budgeting, salaries, space for the school and facilities costs.
Some recommended that the school might operate better as an individual charter, instead, and saying they appreciated the group’s passion and the ideas that came from their heart.
District spokeswoman Tanya Ruder said Sankofa was given two opportunities to present its concept with rubric results and critiques to aid in adjustments.
“The results of the second presentation were similar to the first in that the areas that pertain to school concept, organizational structure, charter accountability, student progress monitoring and curriculum changes were still not clear,” she said. “Overall, the rubric results from the Charter Review Team did not support moving ahead with this option.”
Looking elsewhere
Sankofa’s leadership team, led by Andrea Bell-Myers, a Brass Community School teacher, in a statement said the group intends to seek authorization by an outside agency.
Sankofa, they said, had hopes of joining the ranks of other instrumentality charter schools with similar goals, such as those in Milwaukee, which has German, Spanish and Hmong immersion schools, among them.
“This is the perfect example for children to never give up on a dream, even if it does not match someone else’s, even if they don’t understand your vision,” the statement said. “Dreams put to action is what helps our society evolve.
“High school students in KUSD have shared at a couple of School Board meetings their despair of not seeing mirror images of themselves in textbooks, faculty or counselors to address social and emotional needs from grades K-12,” the statement said. “Whatever your experience was like as a child, you have a choice right now to help our children dream and dream big. The Sankofa Community Academy will do just that, and perhaps in the future KUSD and Sankofa paths will meet again.”