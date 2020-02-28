Unified charter review team turns down proposed Afrocentric academy

A Kenosha Unified School District charter school review team has recommended against a proposed Afrocentric charter academy for the district.

Sankofa Community Academy was seeking School Board authorization to apply for nearly $1 million in state funding for planning, implementation and charter establishment. However, because of the team’s decision, the application did not go to the board, according to district officials.

As proposed, the academy would have been an “instrumentality charter,” or one that draws its funding and staffing directly from the district.

The school had plans of opening in the fall, with pre-K to second grade and adding a grade level thereafter annually. At full operation, Sankofa planned to serve about 200 students from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade.

Over a five-month period, Sankofa representatives made two presentations to the review team and hosted a community meeting to evaluate and gauge interest in the proposed charter school.

Over the last two years, the proposed academy’s board of directors, composed of community members and educators, has been assessing the needs of African American students at the elementary and middle school level, where the gaps in achievement continue to be most substantial.