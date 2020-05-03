Unified recognized for being among best communities for music education

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kenosha Unified has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The National Association of Music Merchants Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.

Now in its 21st year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students. To qualify for the Best Communities designation, Kenosha Unified answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities and support for the music program, according to a district release. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

“I strongly believe KUSD is recognized year after year because of the dedication of our amazing fine arts staff,” said KUSD Superintendent Dr. Sue Savaglio-Jarvis. “It’s their creativity, skills and knowledge that entices our students to join the music program and their outstanding leadership that helps students flourish into astonishing young musicians.”