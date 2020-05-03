Unified recognized for being among best communities for music education

Kenosha Unified has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The National Association of Music Merchants Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.
Now in its 21st year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students. To qualify for the Best Communities designation, Kenosha Unified answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities and support for the music program, according to a district release. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
“I strongly believe KUSD is recognized year after year because of the dedication of our amazing fine arts staff,” said KUSD Superintendent Dr. Sue Savaglio-Jarvis. “It’s their creativity, skills and knowledge that entices our students to join the music program and their outstanding leadership that helps students flourish into astonishing young musicians.”
The award recognizes that Kenosha Unified is leading the way with learning opportunities as outlined in the Every Student Succeeds Act, according to the release. The federal law recommends music and the arts as important elements of a well-rounded education for all children.
DOWNTOWN MURAL
ST. JOE'S DISTANCE LEARNING
PLEASANT PRAIRIE POLLS
SHALOM CENTER
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
WELL-KNOWN STRANGERS
WELL-KNOWN STRANGERS
WELL-KNOWN STRANGERS
COUNTY BOARD MEETING
COUNTY BOARD MEETING
ROCK AND WEATHER FEATURE
COUNTY SMALL BUSINESS
COUNTY SMALL BUSINESS
(BEST A1) Pleasant Prairie Vote Tabulation
BRISTOL 45 DINER
TENUTA'S OPEN/70TH
WOMEN AND CHILDRENS HORIZONS
GOLF OPEN
GOLF OPEN
THE CAR FATHER BIRTHDAY
MARTINO'S
ST. VINCENT DEPAUL DONATIONS
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!