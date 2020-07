Unified, Riverview continue planning for reopening schools

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha Unified continues planning and discussions for the return of students to school buildings this fall, among other options.

The School Board will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St. While the meeting will be set up to accommodate the public with social distancing protocols for COVID-19 in place, district residents are being urged to watch via free live stream on Unified’s YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/kenoshaschools/live?utm_source=Board+agenda+email+list&utm_campaign=97aa9bedf1-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2020_03_20_04_32_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_33c924bb7c-97aa9bedf1-267014749

Last month, during a special board meeting, the district’s school design and virtual learning teams introduced four options under consideration for the upcoming academic year amid the pandemic. They include a full return to in-person learning, a hybrid between virtual and in-person, full virtual learning and school closure due to a positive COVID-19 case. Administration officials have said they prefer students come to school to learn in person.

The district has also surveyed families as to their preference for virtual or in-person learning, or a combination of both.