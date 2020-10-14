Unified saves close to half million dollars in energy costs due to pandemic closures

Kenosha Unified School District spent nearly a half million dollars less on utilities during the last school year. The savings came as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to closure of its 40 schools and other district buildings.
“Obviously, last school year by going virtual for the last few months ... we had some pretty significant energy savings in the district,” said Patrick Finnemore, Kenosha Unified facilities director.
The report was presented during a meeting of the district’s Planning and Facilities committee Tuesday night.
The committee meeting was the first in more than a year after the School Board decided to have its four standing committees back to meet on a quarterly basis, not monthly. Three other committees include Audit, Budget and Finance; Curriculum and Program; and Personnel and Policy, which also met Tuesday night.
The district spent $457,576 less on utility costs during the 2019-20 school year compared with the previous year, according to Finnemore’s report. Unified spent less on natural gas and electricity, saving $175,644 and $281,932, respectively. Overall, the district spent 76 percent of its utility budget compared with 87 percent a year ago. Other savings occurred as a result of an all-virtual summer school program and fewer staff in Unified’s buildings. In-building operations had been mostly limited to custodial activities, maintenance and planned capital projects.
Reduced utilities costs due to the closures were reflected in the district’s long-term operational energy savings program, which has saved the district at least a million dollars annually over the last 16 years. During the 2019-20 school year, the district saved close to $1.48 million compared with $1.15 million the previous year.
Over the last six years, the district has saved between $1.2 million and $1.65 million in utilities usage, through June 2020, which includes the costs of water consumption, according to the reports.
Support Local Journalism
“Pretty consistent savings through that program. Obviously, this past year it ramped up because of the closure of the schools,” Finnemore said.
Energy-efficient schools
In addition, KUSD has reaped the benefits of a two-phase energy savings project that began in 2014. The district focused on its nine least energy-efficient schools: Bose, Forest Park, Grant, Grewenow, Harvey, Jefferson, Jeffery, Roosevelt and Vernon.
The schools were renovated and upgraded with everything from more efficient cooling systems, hot water systems, building control units, LED lighting, newer fans and new roofs, among other improvements.
The improvements have paid off with the district saving $153,568 on electric and gas costs over the past year, which, according to Finnemore, continued a trend of outperforming savings projections by more than $14,700. The savings, he said, take into account all operational conditions, factoring in the spring closures “so it is a true measure of the success of these projects.”
The second phase, in partnership with Nexus Solutions, continues with two schools. Bullen and Lance middle schools have begun to see energy efficiency improvements in their first full year, with a savings of $77,678, according to Finnemore.
Both schools were upgraded three years ago with roof and wall cladding upgrades, sealing of select exterior joints, windows, doors and vestibule additions, extensive building automation and heating, ventilation and air conditioning improvements. In addition, the schools replaced bathroom plumbing fixtures and installed more efficient water heaters, along with upgrades to interior and exterior lighting with energy-efficient LED lighting.
“Those projects are supposed to pay for themselves over time,” Finnemore said. “The actual measured utility savings gets reported to (the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction) and they do come off our bottom line.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!