Unified saves close to half million dollars in energy costs due to pandemic closures

Reduced utilities costs due to the closures were reflected in the district’s long-term operational energy savings program, which has saved the district at least a million dollars annually over the last 16 years. During the 2019-20 school year, the district saved close to $1.48 million compared with $1.15 million the previous year.

Over the last six years, the district has saved between $1.2 million and $1.65 million in utilities usage, through June 2020, which includes the costs of water consumption, according to the reports.

“Pretty consistent savings through that program. Obviously, this past year it ramped up because of the closure of the schools,” Finnemore said.

Energy-efficient schools

In addition, KUSD has reaped the benefits of a two-phase energy savings project that began in 2014. The district focused on its nine least energy-efficient schools: Bose, Forest Park, Grant, Grewenow, Harvey, Jefferson, Jeffery, Roosevelt and Vernon.

The schools were renovated and upgraded with everything from more efficient cooling systems, hot water systems, building control units, LED lighting, newer fans and new roofs, among other improvements.