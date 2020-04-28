Unified School Board waives some graduation requirements, includes civics exam

Graduation requirements for Kenosha Unified students in the Class of 2020 will change in the face of the coronavirus crisis, which has closed buildings for the remainder of the academic year.
The KUSD School Board voted to waive the requirements for 10 hours of community service and 23.5 elective and state-defined credits, along with the Wisconsin Civic Exam for students graduating this year.
Kris Keckler, the district’s chief information officer, said because of the COVID-19 pandemic, every district in the state has applied for some form of academic requirement waiver.
In Unified, high school students are required to complete a minimum of 10 hours of service to the community, he said. About half the seniors have yet to complete the minimum service time.
“There’s nothing preventing the student from still working to obtain this minimum requirement; nor is there anything preventing them from working to achieve the 100 hours for service distinction on their report card,” he said. “They might have to get creative in how they do some type of charitable work over the next coming weeks, but they can still submit that. … It just happens to be, if a student does need to have a portion of that waived, we can address it.”
Locally, districts are encouraged to require 8.5 credits of electives, while 15 are state requisites in: English, 4 credits; social studies, math and science, each at 3 credits; and 1.5 credits and half a credit, respectively, in physical education and health. However, the waivers would help students who have not completed all of those courses.
“Usually, this time of year the only thing required for most of our seniors would be half a credit of English in their second semester,” he said. “And most are still, obviously, in that course, hoping to complete a grade for it. But if a student happened to fall in that category (not completing), they would receive the waiver applicable designation on their transcript.”
Waiver does not apply for IOWA tests
For about 10% of students graduating with a high school competency diploma from Unified, only the three courses — consumer education, health and government/politics — would be waived. The diploma is based on a rigorous alternate assessment known as the IOWA tests, which measures reading, writing, vocabulary, math, science and social studies, and for which the waiver does not apply.
“We’ve made modifications of them taking that online in a remote setting and then we’ll work with them on those other requirements as well,” Keckler said.
Another state requirement for graduation, the Wisconsin Civics Exam, which asks students 100 questions typically asked of those applying for U.S. citizenship, has also been waived for the 2019-20 academic year. To pass, students must answer 65 questions correctly.
According to district officials, no student has been denied graduation based solely on the civics requirement. Currently, at least 294 seniors have yet to pass, a number that may also reflect those with an existing individualized education program, who are asked only to attempt the exam.
DPI accountability waivers
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction earlier this spring applied for waivers for accountability assessments as required by the federal government and was approved. In Wisconsin, those tests include the Forward Exam, ACT Aspire and the Dynamic Learning Maps for students with significant cognitive disabilities. As a result, said Keckler, there will be no assessments for the 2019-20 academic year, and thus, neither the district nor its schools will have state report cards, which have been issued in the fall.
The annual instructional minutes requirement and the educator effectiveness evaluation were also waived.
“The waivers are intended to help districts should we need them, which we do, in the event of, obviously, in this pandemic,” said Superintendent Sue Savaglio-Jarvis.
