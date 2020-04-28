Unified School Board waives some graduation requirements, includes civics exam

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Graduation requirements for Kenosha Unified students in the Class of 2020 will change in the face of the coronavirus crisis, which has closed buildings for the remainder of the academic year.

The KUSD School Board voted to waive the requirements for 10 hours of community service and 23.5 elective and state-defined credits, along with the Wisconsin Civic Exam for students graduating this year.

Kris Keckler, the district’s chief information officer, said because of the COVID-19 pandemic, every district in the state has applied for some form of academic requirement waiver.

In Unified, high school students are required to complete a minimum of 10 hours of service to the community, he said. About half the seniors have yet to complete the minimum service time.

“There’s nothing preventing the student from still working to obtain this minimum requirement; nor is there anything preventing them from working to achieve the 100 hours for service distinction on their report card,” he said. “They might have to get creative in how they do some type of charitable work over the next coming weeks, but they can still submit that. … It just happens to be, if a student does need to have a portion of that waived, we can address it.”