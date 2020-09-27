Unified's 2021 proposed budget projects 4.9 percent levy increase, drop in property tax rate

Property tax rate

projected to dropWith the growth projections, the tax rate is expected to decrease slightly from $8.59 to $8.53 per $1,000 of property value. As a result, property tax in the district is also expected to decrease. Thus, owners of a home valued at $200,000 can expect to pay $1,706 in taxes to the district to fund levy in 2021 compared with $1,718 this year, or a decrease of $12. He emphasized that the numbers were still preliminary.

“We have had higher than average increases (in property value) in our corner of the state. That is something that we’re proud of and something that we keep monitoring,” he said.

Hamdan said that the district is expected to receive revised property values early next month, with state aid figures to follow in mid-October.

Grappling with declining enrollmentA major component of the proposed budget the district continues to grapple with is the record decline in enrollment for the 2020-21 academic year. Last year, enrollment was at 20,919 compared with 19,583 during the third Friday in September, for a loss of 1,336 students.