Unified's 2021 proposed budget projects 4.9 percent levy increase, drop in property taxes

Kenosha Unified electors earlier this month gave preliminary authorization for the district to levy taxes at the maximum allowed by law in order to support next year’s budget.
As a result, Unified’s tax levy for 2021, about $91.5 million, is expected to increase by 4.91% over this year’s levy of $87.2 million. The levy for next year, which has not been finalized, would support the district’s overall proposed budget of $266,014,670, which is expected to increase by 5.61% over the previous year’s expenditure of $251,867,369.
The preliminary levy and proposed budget was presented during the Sept. 15 annual meeting of electors. The meeting, which including a public hearing on the budget, was held at Indian Trail High School and Academy and attended by a sparse crowd, which included School Board members and a few district residents who, as electors, gave preliminary authorization for the district to levy taxes at the maximum allowed by state law.
The proposed budget will be considered and voted on by the School Board at its Oct. 27 meeting.
Tarik Hamdan, Unified’s chief financial officer, focused on key areas that affect the tax levy including property values. According to his levy analysis, the district experienced a 5.6 percent increase in property values from $10,149,242,668 billion to $10,717,600,257 billion, or $568 million in growth.
Property tax rate
projected to dropWith the growth projections, the tax rate is expected to decrease slightly from $8.59 to $8.53 per $1,000 of property value. As a result, property tax in the district is also expected to decrease. Thus, owners of a home valued at $200,000 can expect to pay $1,706 in taxes to the district to fund levy in 2021 compared with $1,718 this year, or a decrease of $12. He emphasized that the numbers were still preliminary.
“We have had higher than average increases (in property value) in our corner of the state. That is something that we’re proud of and something that we keep monitoring,” he said.
Hamdan said that the district is expected to receive revised property values early next month, with state aid figures to follow in mid-October.
Grappling with declining enrollmentA major component of the proposed budget the district continues to grapple with is the record decline in enrollment for the 2020-21 academic year. Last year, enrollment was at 20,919 compared with 19,583 during the third Friday in September, for a loss of 1,336 students.
Known as the “Third Friday Count,” the enrollment figures that come from accounting for all the students in attendance are important as they are used to determine funding to schools.
“That is huge,” Hamdan said Thursday referring to the loss in enrollment.
At the annual meeting, calculations showed a projected loss of 373 full-time equivalent students, a number that figures in summer school, as well as those in attendance by the third Friday in September. That number derived from a three-year average enrollment and coupled with the maximum revenue per student member, or about $10,590, had been used to calculate the district’s declining enrollment exemption, which at the time, was at $3.95 million.
The exemption funding gives relief to districts that experience declines in enrollment and allows them to make up the difference in revenue over time. But he likened it to aid for a bleeding wound.
“As we’re losing kids, we are bleeding. So we get some extra attention. We get a couple people trying to make the bleeding stop, to get us to a place we can function again,” he said. “It’s really a temporary (fix) because you need some help here.”
Hamdan said, at this point, he has not received figures to calculate an official exemption.
Unofficially, he’s planning for a loss in full-time equivalent enrollment of 606 students based on a complicated formula that takes into consideration the difference in multiple three-year average enrollments, with the potential for exemption funding of about $6.4 million.
“That exemption buys us time to figure it out so that we’re not left scrambling,” he said. “It’s definitely something we cannot ignore, not numbers like that. And we hope it is a COVID thing because that does not follow our normal trajectory.”
Federal funding
The budget for next year accommodates a significant increase in federal funding that includes $5.1 million to the district through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and $3 million allocated through a state emergency relief grant for a total of $8.1 million.
Since Unified is considered the local educational agency administering the funds, not all of it will go toward its budget, but a proportion would be set aside for private schools within the district’s boundaries that includes Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and Somers. He said the district is still in the process of determining those allocations.
Fund balance analysis
According to the budget presentation, the average reserve fund balance for Wisconsin school districts was 29.95 percent of general fund expenses for 419 districts statewide.
Unified’s fund balance was at 22.12 percent of expenses, or 7.83 percent below average and ranked 263rd in the state. It was in line with 75 other districts in the state, the highest number of normative averages when evaluating fund balance.
Comparable districts, including Racine, Green Bay and Madison ranked below Unified with fund balances that were significantly lower (17.4, 18.5 and 16.1 percent, respectively).
“Ultimately the goal with fund balance reserves is to get a point where you do not have to borrow cash on a short-term basis to make your expenditures,” he said.
