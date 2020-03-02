United Way announces Celebrate United Gala award recipients

The United Way of Kenosha County has announced local organizations and individuals who it will be honoring during its annual Celebrate United Gala for their service to Kenosha County.
The annual gala will be held on Tuesday, May 12, at The Club at Strawberry Creek.
The following awards will be presented to organizations that exhibit outstanding support for United Way and the community:
Shining Star Award for initiative, enthusiasm, and support to their United Way of Kenosha County Campaign: ELCA Outreach Center and University of Wisconsin-Parkside
Volunteer of the Year Award for her generous commitment of time, support and inspiration to Kenosha County: Ruth Rossman
Live United Award for being a longtime supporter of United Way of Kenosha County and showing how to Live United: Andrea & Orendorff.
Spirit of Caring Award for living the spirit of United Way of Kenosha County during the annual fundraising campaign and throughout the year: Snap-on.
The focus of the annual event is to celebrate and recognize the dedication and investment Kenosha County community members and businesses have shown throughout the past year.
“We could not do the work we do without the tremendous support of you — our donors, community leaders, businesses, and our partner agencies. We sincerely appreciate the community support and dedication to help us achieve our objectives and showing how we LIVE UNITED!” the local United Way said in a released statement.
For more information, or to register for the event, please visit the events page on our website, www.kenoshaunitedway.org, or call 262-658-4104.
This event is made possible through the generous sponsorship of Snap-on.