United Way announces Celebrate United Gala award recipients

The United Way of Kenosha County has announced local organizations and individuals who it will be honoring during its annual Celebrate United Gala for their service to Kenosha County.

The annual gala will be held on Tuesday, May 12, at The Club at Strawberry Creek.

The following awards will be presented to organizations that exhibit outstanding support for United Way and the community:

Shining Star Award for initiative, enthusiasm, and support to their United Way of Kenosha County Campaign: ELCA Outreach Center and University of Wisconsin-Parkside

Volunteer of the Year Award for her generous commitment of time, support and inspiration to Kenosha County: Ruth Rossman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Live United Award for being a longtime supporter of United Way of Kenosha County and showing how to Live United: Andrea & Orendorff.

Spirit of Caring Award for living the spirit of United Way of Kenosha County during the annual fundraising campaign and throughout the year: Snap-on.

The focus of the annual event is to celebrate and recognize the dedication and investment Kenosha County community members and businesses have shown throughout the past year.