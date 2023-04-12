A motorcyclist was killed after a collision in the 7100 block of northbound Green Bay Road Wednesday afternoon according to the Kenosha Police Department.

The motorcyclist was identified as 38-year-old Gregory Roark, of Pleasant Prairie, who died on the scene according to a department release.

Sgt. Jeff Galley confirmed the motorcyclist, a male born in 1984, had died on the scene. Flight for Life was initially called, then cancelled, according to Galley.

Around noon Wednesday, police and rescue personnel responded to a two vehicle crash north of the Green Bay Road and 75th Street intersection between a red motorcycle and a black Jeep SUV.

The driver’s side door and front end of the Jeep was damaged. The driver’s side window airbag had deployed. Galley said the Jeep’s driver was cooperating with the investigation.

Police and fire services blocked northbound traffic on Green Bay Road from Highway 50. The roadway was later reopened to traffic.