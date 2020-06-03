Update: Boy, 14, killed in crash in Salem Lakes; investigation continuing

SALEM LAKES — High speed appears to be a factor in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday night at the intersections of Highways 50 and B that killed a 14-year-old boy.
According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, a 2008 Volkswagen EOS operated by a 19-year-old Twin Lakes man was traveling eastbound on Highway 50 at a high speed when it struck a 2019 Toyota Corolla driven by a 20-year-old from Twin Lakes that was attempting to turn south from Highway 50 onto Highway B.
The driver of the Volkswagen and his front-seat passenger, a 19-year-old woman from Bristol, were transported to the hospital by the Salem Lakes Fire Department. The driver of the Corolla was transported to the hospital as well, according to a press release issued Thursday morning.
The 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
Identities of each of the four involved and the medical conditions of the three survivors were not being released Thursday morning.
The release also states that no intoxicants were detected, but both drivers provided a consensual test of their blood and are cooperating with the investigation.
Monitoring traffic along the Highway 50 corridor in both directions continues to be a priority for the Sheriff's Department, Sgt. David Wright said.
"We're always trying to enforce our speed and whatnot with traffic mitigation and things like that," he said. "I don't know if there's any plans in place to lower the speed limit. It's a 55 miles per hour zone all the way through on Highway 50 once you get west of Paddock Lake.
"We'll continue to our efforts. People just need to slow down. Once we write them tickets, hopefully, they'll do that. We enforce Highway 50 pretty heavily."
