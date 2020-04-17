Update: Fire causes damage to garage at washer, dryer repair business

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WHEATLAND – Fire heavily damaged a garage at family owned washer and dryer repair business Thursday night.

The fire, reported around 9:30 p.m., occurred at Petersen’s Reconditioned Washers and Dryers, 8015 400th Ave., just north of Powers Lake.

Responding to the blaze were fire departments from Wheatland, Twin Lakes and Randall.

According to initial radio reports, the fire produced heavy smoke at the unoccupied structure. There were no injuries, said Sgt. Ryan Markowski, of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. The cause of the fire and extent of the damage was not immediately known, he said.

Sonya Shosie, granddaughter of the owners, sent photos and said the family has owned the business for 40 years.

She wrote, "They were not in the shop at the time. Luckily, the shop is not attached to the house. ...

"The building is intact but the second floor collapsed. They ... are devastated."

Shosie said it took firefighters about two hours to extinguish the flames.

The incident is the second garage fire in the past two days in the western part of the county.