Update: Fundraisers underway for Kenoshans affected by riots

The following is a list of fundraisers underway for Kenosha businesses and local residents affected by the riots. It is a running list and will be updated.
"GoFundMe has a dedicated Trust & Safety team reviewing all fundraisers related to the tragedy unfolding in Kenosha," said Angelique McNaughton, of GoFundMe.
When a fundraiser is created, McNaughton said their team works with organizers to ensure the money is transferred to the right place.
"In addition to the team of experts, we deploy proprietary technical tools and have multiple processes in place to verify the identity of organizers and the beneficiary of the fundraiser," McNaughton said. "Before money is transferred, an individual or organization’s information, including their banking information, must be verified."
She offers these tips to potential donors:
- If a donor has a question or wants to know more about a fundraiser before they donate, they can reach out to our team or the organizer directly through the GoFundMe page by clicking the contact next to the organizer’s name.
- If, when contacting the organizer directly on the GoFundMe page, you do not get a response or the response raises questions, report the fundraiser directly to GoFundMe by clicking “Report Fundraiser” on the GoFundMe fundraiser page.
Uptown Kenosha Relief Fund by nonprofit group 1HOPE
Downtown Kenosha Inc. Business Recovery Fundraiser
B and L Office Furniture
Danish Brotherhood Lodge
Car Source in Kenosha
Black Pearl Tattoo - Greg and Kristin Larsen
Downtown Kenosha Jewell Motors Recovery
Support the rebuild of Cabrales Used Cars
Downtown Kenosha Recovery Ed’s Used Tires
La Estrella Supermarket
Uptown Beauty
Magical Mattress and Robert Cobb
Computer Adventure
Debra Nicolazzi house fire
Displaced family fundraiser
Boost Mobile
Trends Clothing Store
