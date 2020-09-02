 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: Fundraisers underway for Kenoshans affected by riots
View Comments
topical alert top story

Update: Fundraisers underway for Kenoshans affected by riots

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Fire

The Danish Brotherhood Lodge at 2206 63rd St. explodes while on fire, reportedly the result of rioters shortly before 11 p.m. Monday night.

 Terry Flores

The following is a list of fundraisers underway for Kenosha businesses and local residents affected by the riots. It is a running list and will be updated.

"GoFundMe has a dedicated Trust & Safety team reviewing all fundraisers related to the tragedy unfolding in Kenosha," said Angelique McNaughton, of GoFundMe.

When a fundraiser is created, McNaughton said their team works with organizers to ensure the money is transferred to the right place.

"In addition to the team of experts, we deploy proprietary technical tools and have multiple processes in place to verify the identity of organizers and the beneficiary of the fundraiser," McNaughton said. "Before money is transferred, an individual or organization’s information, including their banking information, must be verified."

She offers these tips to potential donors:

  • If a donor has a question or wants to know more about a fundraiser before they donate, they can reach out to our team or the organizer directly through the GoFundMe page by clicking the contact next to the organizer’s name.
  • If, when contacting the organizer directly on the GoFundMe page, you do not get a response or the response raises questions, report the fundraiser directly to GoFundMe by clicking “Report Fundraiser” on the GoFundMe fundraiser page.

Uptown Kenosha Relief Fund by nonprofit group 1HOPE

https://www.facebook.com/donate/811985129537140/10223524899171851/

Downtown Kenosha Inc. Business Recovery Fundraiser

https://www.gofundme.com/f/dki-business-recovery-fundraiser

B and L Office Furniture

https://gf.me/v/c/h33/b-and-l-office-furniture

Danish Brotherhood Lodge

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-rebuild-the-danish-brotherhood

Car Source in Kenosha

https://gf.me/v/c/2cs/car-source-in-kenosha

Black Pearl Tattoo - Greg and Kristin Larsen

https://gf.me/v/c/2cs/black-pearl-tattoo-greg-and-kristen-larsen

Downtown Kenosha Jewell Motors Recovery

https://gf.me/v/c/2cs/downtown-jewell-motors-budget-motors-recovery

Support the rebuild of Cabrales Used Cars

https://gf.me/v/c/2cs/support-the-rebuild-of-cabrales-used-cars

Downtown Kenosha Recovery Ed’s Used Tires

https://gf.me/v/c/2cs/downtown-kenosha-recovery-eds-used-tires

La Estrella Supermarket

https://www.gofundme.com/f/248l6fav80

Uptown Beauty

https://www.gofundme.com/f/funds-for-business-looted-burned-can039t-reopen

Magical Mattress and Robert Cobb

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-sue-and-keith-rebuild-and-bobs-medical?utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unknown&amp;utm_campaign=comms_h33+help-sue-and-keith-rebuild-and-bobs-medical

Computer Adventure

https://www.gofundme.com/f/rebuild-computer-adventure-kenosha

Debra Nicolazzi house fire

https://www.gofundme.com/f/house-fire-fund-for-debra-nicolazzi

Displaced family fundraiser

https://www.gofundme.com/f/kenosha-family039s-home-burnt-down-during-riots

Boost Mobile

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-tony-rebuild-his-boost-mobile-store

Trends Clothing Store

https://www.gofundme.com/f/trends-clothing-store?utm_source=customer&amp;utm_medium=copy_link&amp;utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in Sports History: September 3rd

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News