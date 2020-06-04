Update: Kenosha man charged in crash that killed motorcyclist

A 30-year-old Kenosha man faces a felony charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in a crash with a motorcycle Thursday night.
Anthony Palmer was arrested after the crash in the 7600 block of Sheridan Road that killed a 20-year-old motorcyclist, according to a news release issued Friday by Kenosha Police.
The name of the deceased has not yet been released.
Police responded to the accident shortly before 8 p.m. According to initial scanner radio reports, a motorcyclist was lying on the ground, unresponsive, and CPR was performed.
The car involved ended up on its roof on a front lawn between a home and a tree, the mangled motorcycle tangled in a fence to the north of the home. A city light pole also was heavily damaged, according to the release.
Police continue to investigate. A check of Kenosha County Circuit Court records did not indicate when Palmer was expected to make an initial appearance.
