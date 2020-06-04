Update: Kenosha man charged in crash that killed motorcyclist

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 30-year-old Kenosha man faces a felony charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in a crash with a motorcycle Thursday night.

Anthony Palmer was arrested after the crash in the 7600 block of Sheridan Road that killed a 20-year-old motorcyclist, according to a news release issued Friday by Kenosha Police.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

Police responded to the accident shortly before 8 p.m. According to initial scanner radio reports, a motorcyclist was lying on the ground, unresponsive, and CPR was performed.

The car involved ended up on its roof on a front lawn between a home and a tree, the mangled motorcycle tangled in a fence to the north of the home. A city light pole also was heavily damaged, according to the release.

Police continue to investigate. A check of Kenosha County Circuit Court records did not indicate when Palmer was expected to make an initial appearance.

