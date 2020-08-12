UPDATE: Police continue investigation of shooting near intersection of Sheridan and Washington roads

Police continued an investigation late Wednesday into a gunfire that struck a vehicle at the intersection near Washington and Sheridan Roads earlier in the afternoon.
The incident was reported at 4:23 p.m. and was “not fatal”, according to Sgt. Michael Madsen of the Kenosha Police Department.
The incident initially came in as a report of a shooting, however, police later said no one was struck in the gunfire.
“Nobody was struck. A vehicle was struck by gunfire,” said Lt. Aaron Dillhoff. “It looks like there were no injuries.”
Dillhoff said additional details were not available.
“(Investigators) are still working on it right now,” he said. “They’re still talking to people on that one.”
Police responded to an earlier call of a shooting that came in around 3 p.m. in which a man walked in to Froedtert South Kenosha Hospital with a gunshot wound. Dillhoff said it was not known whether that shooting was related to the gunfire incident.
Authorities had the area of Washington and Sheridan roads blocked off as they looked for casings in and around the outside of the Dairy Queen, according to motorists who had driven by the scene.
Kerri White, who was driving home around 5 p.m. after picking up her son, said while they were traveling north on Sheridan Road numerous squad cars were stationed between Washington Middle School and the Dairy Queen.
At the intersection at Washington Road, traffic was blocked off to the west and east toward Lake Michigan. White said that behind Washington Middle School, a police officer was walking by the school and nearby Dairy Queen.
“It looked like they were setting up crime scene markers,” she said.
White said she took photos of the blocked off intersection at 5:09 p.m. and when she arrived home she said she heard what sounded like a gunshot 15 minutes later.
A man, who declined to give his name but works at a nearby shot, said he heard “three gun shots” before closing up the business at 5 p.m. for the night. As he drove north toward Washington Road, he saw, to the west, a car with windows broken and police officers taking photos. The vehicle appeared to have been struck by bullets, he said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!