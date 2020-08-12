UPDATE: Police continue investigation of shooting near intersection of Sheridan and Washington roads

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police continued an investigation late Wednesday into a gunfire that struck a vehicle at the intersection near Washington and Sheridan Roads earlier in the afternoon.

The incident was reported at 4:23 p.m. and was “not fatal”, according to Sgt. Michael Madsen of the Kenosha Police Department.

The incident initially came in as a report of a shooting, however, police later said no one was struck in the gunfire.

“Nobody was struck. A vehicle was struck by gunfire,” said Lt. Aaron Dillhoff. “It looks like there were no injuries.”

Dillhoff said additional details were not available.

“(Investigators) are still working on it right now,” he said. “They’re still talking to people on that one.”

Police responded to an earlier call of a shooting that came in around 3 p.m. in which a man walked in to Froedtert South Kenosha Hospital with a gunshot wound. Dillhoff said it was not known whether that shooting was related to the gunfire incident.

Authorities had the area of Washington and Sheridan roads blocked off as they looked for casings in and around the outside of the Dairy Queen, according to motorists who had driven by the scene.