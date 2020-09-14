UPDATE: Protest ends, governor's office says no Guard involvement asked

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities from several different jurisdictions responded to protesters who have assembled on the steps of the Kenosha County Courthouse Monday night.

About 40 people were on the steps. Police dressed in riot gear lined the front of the building.

Scanner traffic indicated that authorities were responding to reports of a caravan of more than 10 to 15 vehicles traveling through the city.

The Metra station near the courthouse has been closed, along with surrounding streets.

The protest ended before 10 p.m.

Earlier this evening, the Wisconsin State Patrol, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and Kenosha Police stopped several vehicles near 52nd Street and Interstate 94. The vehicles were said to have had "cancelled" license plates, according to authorities.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said, "We are currently assisting Kenosha tonight and will continue to stand at the ready with them."

A spokeswoman for the governor's office said the governor was in touch with local officials. She said no National Guard involvement was asked.

