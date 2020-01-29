UPDATE: Reported abduction attempt a misunderstanding, according to school officials

An incident near Forest Park Elementary School Wednesday initially thought to be an attempted child abduction turned out to be a misunderstanding, according to school officials who issued a call to community parents.
In a recorded message, Principal Jody Cascio shared the following update to the incident involving a van with passengers calling out to students:
“I am happy to report that this was an innocent gesture by parents who saw and called out to their own child on the playground that was misinterpreted by other students unfamiliar with the family.
“We are proud of the students who reported the concerns just as we discuss and practice regularly in our safety drills. They did the right thing.
“We ask parents to be aware of how their actions may be perceived by students or staff who may not be familiar with them. We are thankful for the support of our families, staff and local law enforcement while we investigated this incident.”
Kenosha Police Sgt. Matthew Strelow confirmed that detectives met with the family to verify the information and timeline.
“No crime was committed. The police department appreciates the cooperation received from KUSD and the involved families,” he said.
The incident was reported at 1 p.m. near the school at 6810 45th St. According to Strelow, two children, ages 8 and 9, reported that two people in a maroon minivan pulled over about 10 feet from them on 47th Avenue and the passenger called out, “Come to us,” during the afternoon recess period.
The children ran away from the minivan and reported the incident to a teacher. The minivan left the area and was not located.
