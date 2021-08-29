UPDATE: Thunderstorm front pushes through Kenosha County causing outages

Heavy thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds hit Kenosha County early Sunday afternoon, bringing heavy rains and several power outage reports.
We Energies reported there were a total of 5,447 customers without power as of 2:25 p.m. One of the largest involved several reports in the area just south of Washington Road on Sheridan Road affecting 783 customers.
Local emergency responders were called to a report of a transformer sparking as the storm moved in around 1:05 p.m.
