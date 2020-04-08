Update: Turned away because of Tylenol, Somers woman votes from car; 'they are not going to stop me from voting'

A Somers woman was turned away from her polling place Tuesday morning after answering a series of health questions that were actually designed for poll workers.
Shelly Tucholl said, when she went to vote, a poll worker asked her a series of screening questions, including whether she had a cough or fever. The last question, she said, was whether she had taken acetaminophen.
Tucholl, who has chronic back pain, said she had taken Tylenol for her pain.
“He said, ‘Then I can’t let you in,’” Tucholl said.
She said she argued that she hadn’t taken the painkiller for a fever, but she said she was told she would not be allowed into the polling place.
“He said, ‘It says here, if you answer yes, I can’t let you in.’ He didn’t give me any other options.”
Tucholl said she went to work and emailed the Somers clerk, who told her he would give her the option of curbside voting if she returned.
She did return in the evening and voted at curbside. “I can guarantee you they are not going to stop me from voting,” she said Wednesday.
County Clerk Regi Bachochin said the screening questions were provided by the Wisconsin Election Commission for screening poll workers.
“She should not have been asked those questions,” Bachochin said. She said she spoke to the Somers clerk, who said the woman had been contacted by email to vote from her car.
The state did ask clerks to put up a sign at polling places that urged people who were ill with COVID-19-like symptoms not to come into the polling place. That sign did not include questions about use of fever-reducing drugs like Tylenol.
City Clerk Debra Salas said the polling places gave police officers posted near the door copies of print-outs of the sign and asked them to remind people not to come in to vote if they felt ill. She said no one was screened out at city polling places and asked to vote at the curb.
Bachochin said the Somers case was the only person reported to her who had been told she could not vote.
Somers Clerk Tim Kitzman said no other residents at the Somers polling places were stopped from coming inside.
