Update: Turned away because of Tylenol, Somers woman votes from car; 'they are not going to stop me from voting'

A Somers woman was turned away from her polling place Tuesday morning after answering a series of health questions that were actually designed for poll workers.

Shelly Tucholl said, when she went to vote, a poll worker asked her a series of screening questions, including whether she had a cough or fever. The last question, she said, was whether she had taken acetaminophen.

Tucholl, who has chronic back pain, said she had taken Tylenol for her pain.

“He said, ‘Then I can’t let you in,’” Tucholl said.

She said she argued that she hadn’t taken the painkiller for a fever, but she said she was told she would not be allowed into the polling place.

“He said, ‘It says here, if you answer yes, I can’t let you in.’ He didn’t give me any other options.”

Tucholl said she went to work and emailed the Somers clerk, who told her he would give her the option of curbside voting if she returned.

She did return in the evening and voted at curbside. “I can guarantee you they are not going to stop me from voting,” she said Wednesday.