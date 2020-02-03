UPDATE: Two arrested in robbery of check-cashing business; other suspects sought

Two men were charged Monday in the weekend robbery of an Uptown check-cashing business, while Kenosha Police continue to seek additional suspects.

An employee of PLS Financial, 6001 22nd Ave., arrived at work to open the business at 6:45 a.m. Saturday and was walking to the east door when her coat was grabbed from behind, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.

The man who had grabbed her, who was wearing a ski mask, told her to open the door. As he did so, the complaint states, the woman heard a noise and looked to see additional men, also wearing ski masks, jumping over a fence and coming toward her.

The employee opened the door and turned off the automatic alarm on instructions from one of the men. She said the first man pushed her forward toward the area where the money is kept.

“(The employee) stated one of the men told her she needed to tell them everything or he would kill her,” the complaint states. “(She) stated she was afraid because there were six or seven men and she was alone.”

According to the criminal complaint, the men did not have any weapons that the employee could see, but she feared they had hidden weapons. At the insistence of the men, the woman opened the safe and a cash drawer, turning over cash.