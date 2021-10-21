UPDATE/WATCH NOW: Dog attempts to get at food, inadvertently turns on stove leading to fire that damaged home

A family dog, attempting to access food, accidentally activated a gas stove which led to a fire that damaged a home near Washington Park, fire officials said Thursday.
The family was not home at the time of the 5 p.m. Wednesday blaze at 4606 25th Ave., according to neighbors who called 911 after they saw smoke coming from the side of the house.
Within minutes, Kenosha Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene and immediately began working to extinguish the fire, which appeared to have extended into an upper level.
Guy Santelli, the department’s fire inspector, said the fire appears to have been started by the dog who inadvertently turned on the stove while trying to get food the homeowners had left out.
“They left food on the counter and the dog jumped up and hit the stove controls,” Santelli said. ”It’s the third one like that in my career.”
Neighbors alert fire department
Brotop Hale and Sam White, who live next door just to the north of the home, said at first they thought their neighbor was having a cookout.
“I was working on the truck and I was looking and thought he was barbecuing,” said Hale. As the smoke proliferated, he remembered the neighbor had dogs. Hale knocked on the door and there was no answer, except for the loud barking of a large German shepherd inside.
“(The smoke) started getting worse and worse,” said White.
“That’s when we knew that something was really on fire,” Hale added and they immediately called the fire department.
Outside the home, firefighters opened up the front door. Some scaled atop the house appearing to vent an area of the roof and a window, where smoke could be seen pouring out along with waves of water from their hoses. Meanwhile, the family’s four dogs made it out safely. Kenosha Police officers kept the canines company until their owners arrived.
Homeowner Killis Gayheart, said he had been shopping with his wife when he was contacted that his home was on fire. The family was reunited with their dogs, but Gayheart said he didn’t think it was serious until he saw the emergency response at work.
Family facing COVID-19 deaths
Gayheart took a deep breath as he spoke of how he and members of his family, including his mother-in-law and a grandmother, had recently battled COVID-19. Gayheart, who said he had been very ill, has since recovered. But, the two women had just died within days of each other, he said.
“And, now this,” he said, shaking his head.
At the scene, Kenosha Fire Prevention Bureau Division Santelli briefed Gayheart, pulling him aside to talk privately.
Reached later, Gayheart said he was told one of the dogs may have bumped or pawed at the gas stove in the kitchen, inadvertently turning it on and it igniting possible materials nearby. The dogs were not injured. Gayheart said the fire burned into an upstairs bedroom, a bathroom and the home incurred water damage, as well. He said he would not know fire damage estimate to the home until he meets with an insurance adjuster this week.
“It’s a mess upstairs,” said Gayheart who has owned his home for about 15 years. He said the home cannot be lived in and he and his family and the dogs are staying at another family member’s home for now.
Gayheart said he’s very grateful to the two neighbors who called the fire department when they did.
“They’re always out on their porch. They’re great,” he said. “Well, you know, God works in (mysterious) ways.”