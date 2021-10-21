UPDATE/WATCH NOW: Dog attempts to get at food, inadvertently turns on stove leading to fire that damaged home

“(The smoke) started getting worse and worse,” said White.

“That’s when we knew that something was really on fire,” Hale added and they immediately called the fire department.

Outside the home, firefighters opened up the front door. Some scaled atop the house appearing to vent an area of the roof and a window, where smoke could be seen pouring out along with waves of water from their hoses. Meanwhile, the family’s four dogs made it out safely. Kenosha Police officers kept the canines company until their owners arrived.

Homeowner Killis Gayheart, said he had been shopping with his wife when he was contacted that his home was on fire. The family was reunited with their dogs, but Gayheart said he didn’t think it was serious until he saw the emergency response at work.

Family facing COVID-19 deaths

Gayheart took a deep breath as he spoke of how he and members of his family, including his mother-in-law and a grandmother, had recently battled COVID-19. Gayheart, who said he had been very ill, has since recovered. But, the two women had just died within days of each other, he said.

“And, now this,” he said, shaking his head.