A winter storm watch has been elevated to a winter storm warning for parts of Southeast Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine counties, through Thursday evening, according to an updated forecast from the National Weather Service Wednesday night.

Heavy snow is expected with as many as 6 to 10 inches and the highest amounts falling closer to Lake Michigan, according to the forecast from meteorologists in Sullivan, Wis. Thursday will be colder than Wednesday and breezy, with snow showers throughout the day with winds gusting as high as 35 mph to 40 mph. The gusts will come with blowing and drifting snow. Residents can expect "near blizzard conditions" in the afternoon and early evening, according to the updated forecast.

The winter storm warning is for 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and also covers Ozaukee and Milwaukee counties. Temperature highs will be in the lower 30s, with the chance of snow near at 90 percent, and lows in the mid- to low teens.

Friday is expected to be sunny, with highs in the mid 20s, and west to northwest winds between 5 and 10 mph. Friday night will be clear and breezy, with lows around 19 degrees.

Cancellations, closures

The winter storm warning has led to cancellations of some events and forced school closures. Kenosha Unified School District announced on its website and social media that all schools in the district would be closed due to the weather warning. When schools are closed, no students are expected to report, before and after school activities are canceled. The Kenosha Senior Center also will be closed.

As of Wednesday night, the Kenosha County University of Wisconsin -Extension-sponsored Nia program has postponed its career, college and leadership fair for youth in grades 8-12 to meet with local employers and representatives of educational institutions, as well, as community leaders. The event was scheduled to take place at Kenosha's Southwest Library. It has yet to be re-scheduled.

Snow emergency

The Kenosha Police Department declared a snow emergency starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, which is expected to remain in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. A snow emergency means there will be no parking on any city street for the duration.

The city will allow overnight parking in designated downtown and uptown city parking lots to ease the burden of finding parking during the snow emergency. The downtown parking lot is located on 54th Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues. The uptown parking lots are located on 22nd Avenue between 56th and 57th Street and the lot north of 56th Street.

When winter storms produce more than 2 inches of snowfall, the city plows all residential roadways..

The Village of Pleasant Prairie also declared a snow emergency, beginning at noon, Thursday, Feb. 16, and remaining in effect until noon, Friday, Feb. 17. During a snow emergency, no parking is allowed on village streets, and all snow emergency parking restrictions will be enforced throughout the time period.