UPDATE: Woman arrested near I-94 prior to downtown protest; she, others were in cars with license plates covered

A pair of traffic stops off Interstate 94 led to a woman’s arrest and the arrival of a large group of protesters who partially blocked Highway 158 during rush hour Monday night.

Authorities arrested the woman following the 5:30 p.m. traffic stop just east of the interstate, according to Wisconsin State Patrol Sgt. Richard Krisher. Protesters showed up at the scene while the traffic stops were being conducted, he said. The scene was cleared about 45 minutes later.

He said the woman, who was also the driver of the vehicle, was taken into custody for carrying a concealed weapon, a 9mm pistol, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. Krisher said additional charges including that the woman had open intoxicants in the vehicle and possessed no driver’s license, no registration and no insurance, were also recommended. She was later released on bond.

Krisher said authorities stopped the vehicle because the license plate had been taped over, obscuring it. He said a second vehicle, its license plate similarly taped over, was also stopped. The driver of that vehicle was issued a citation for an obscured plate and released at the scene.