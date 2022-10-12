 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story breaking

UPDATED ALERT: Authorities report possibility of tornado in Eastern Kenosha County

  • 0

The National Weather Service has put out a tornado warning for Eastern Kenosha County until 1:15 p.m.

At 12:56 p.m., severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado were located along a line extending from near Mount Pleasant to near Kenosha to near Wadsworth, moving east at 40 mph

The NWS warns flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Affected towns and cities include Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie, Winthrop Harbor and Russell.

Residents should take cover by moving to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. For those outdoors, in a mobile home or a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

0 Comments
1
0
0
2
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists “blown away” by new procedure that gives vision to mice with congenital blindness

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert