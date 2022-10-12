UPDATED ALERT: Authorities report possibility of tornado in Eastern Kenosha County

The National Weather Service has put out a tornado warning for Eastern Kenosha County until 1:15 p.m.

At 12:56 p.m., severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado were located along a line extending from near Mount Pleasant to near Kenosha to near Wadsworth, moving east at 40 mph

The NWS warns flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Affected towns and cities include Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie, Winthrop Harbor and Russell.

Residents should take cover by moving to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. For those outdoors, in a mobile home or a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.