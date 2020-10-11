UScellular5G comes to Kenosha

UScellular customers in Kenosha now have 5G network access, the company announced this month.

"UScellular customers in Kenosha will have access to even faster data connection speeds for a better experience on city streets, country roads and in their homes," said Jared Blecha, director of sales for UScellular in Wisconsin. "We encourage our new and current customers to check out the growing number of 5G smartphones and connected devices in our portfolio so they can benefit as we expand our 5G network."

Access to 5G in Wisconsin already includes Racine, Janesville, Manitowoc and other counties. Additional 5G coverage will be added to enhance the network experience for UScellular customers in Wisconsin in the future as part of the company’s multi-year expansion for 5G, company officials said.

The company recently announced it will activate 5G in select areas in 11 states throughout the second half of 2020. The states include California, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia. The new states join parts of Iowa and Wisconsin that launched 5G service to customers earlier this year.