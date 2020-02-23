UW-Oshkosh names Kenosha area students to honor rolls

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have announced Kenosha area students who qualified for the University Dean’s List and Honor Roll in the fall of 2019 across its three campuses in Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh.
To qualify for the honor roll on UW Oshkosh campuses, a student must take at least 12 credits and earn a grade-point average of at least 3.3 (out of a possible 4.0). Those with a GPA of 3.75 or better qualify for the Dean’s List.
Recognized were (listed by hometown and honors list):
Bristol
Katelyn Bergmann, Honor Roll
Eden Bloom, Dean’s List
Karli Cox, Dean’s List
Skyler Hardy, Honor Roll
Claire Lawrence, Dean’s List
Kenosha
Carly Anderson, Dean’s List
Ramona Barton, Honor Roll
Kayla Bringman, Honor Roll
Kaylee Conner, Dean’s List
Holly Darow, Dean’s List
Isabel Dizon, Honor Roll
Emma Gagliardi, Dean’s List
Jade Goudreau, Dean’s List
Chloe Krohn, Honor Roll
Joshua Labbe, Dean’s List
Alexis Lindahl, Dean’s List
Caleb Lovingood, Dean’s List
Sophia Marquez, Honor Roll
Zachary Novak, Dean’s List
Shelbie Peoples, Dean’s List
Abigail Shreve, Honor Roll
Jennifer Totts, Dean’s List
Emmalee Wollin, Dean’s List
Pleasant Prairie
Leah Anderson, Dean’s List
Samarah Davison, Honor Roll
Ryan Dolnik, Dean’s List
Michael Pobiecke, Honor Roll
Taitt Richter, Honor Roll
Helena Schultz, Honor Roll
Cory Sparks, Dean’s List
Salem
Natalie Corduck, Honor Roll
Trevor
Haley Hassett, Dean’s List
Riley Loveless, Dean’s List
Sarah Opolka, Dean’s List
Julia Shurtleff, Dean’s List
Isabelle Skalecki, Honor Roll
Twin Lakes
Hailey Gallo, Dean’s List
Emily Hand, Honor Roll
Kira Mackay, Dean’s List
Rachel Osterloh, Dean’s List