UW-Oshkosh names Kenosha area students to honor rolls
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have announced Kenosha area students who qualified for the University Dean’s List and Honor Roll in the fall of 2019 across its three campuses in Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh.

To qualify for the honor roll on UW Oshkosh campuses, a student must take at least 12 credits and earn a grade-point average of at least 3.3 (out of a possible 4.0). Those with a GPA of 3.75 or better qualify for the Dean’s List.

Recognized were (listed by hometown and honors list):

Bristol

Katelyn Bergmann, Honor Roll

Eden Bloom, Dean’s List

Karli Cox, Dean’s List

Skyler Hardy, Honor Roll

Claire Lawrence, Dean’s List

Kenosha

Carly Anderson, Dean’s List

Ramona Barton, Honor Roll

Kayla Bringman, Honor Roll

Kaylee Conner, Dean’s List

Holly Darow, Dean’s List

Isabel Dizon, Honor Roll

Emma Gagliardi, Dean’s List

Jade Goudreau, Dean’s List

Chloe Krohn, Honor Roll

Joshua Labbe, Dean’s List

Alexis Lindahl, Dean’s List

Caleb Lovingood, Dean’s List

Sophia Marquez, Honor Roll

Zachary Novak, Dean’s List

Shelbie Peoples, Dean’s List

Abigail Shreve, Honor Roll

Jennifer Totts, Dean’s List

Emmalee Wollin, Dean’s List

Pleasant Prairie

Leah Anderson, Dean’s List

Samarah Davison, Honor Roll

Ryan Dolnik, Dean’s List

Michael Pobiecke, Honor Roll

Taitt Richter, Honor Roll

Helena Schultz, Honor Roll

Cory Sparks, Dean’s List

Salem

Natalie Corduck, Honor Roll

Trevor

Haley Hassett, Dean’s List

Riley Loveless, Dean’s List

Sarah Opolka, Dean’s List

Julia Shurtleff, Dean’s List

Isabelle Skalecki, Honor Roll

Twin Lakes

Hailey Gallo, Dean’s List

Emily Hand, Honor Roll

Kira Mackay, Dean’s List

Rachel Osterloh, Dean’s List

