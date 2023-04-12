The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will hold listening sessions for members of the university, students, local business leaders and community members to gather feedback on the desired qualities of the next UW-Parkside chancellor. Members of the search committee, including some UW Regents, will engage with the audience and discuss future directions for the campus, challenges, and preferred leadership qualities.

Feedback gathered from listening sessions will be used to develop a profile for future candidates to assess the status and needs of the campus. While the listening sessions are targeted to stakeholder groups, all sessions are open to all members of the public. Everyone is encouraged to attend the session that best fits their schedule.

All sessions will be held in-person and virtually. The schedule includes:

Listening Session 1: Local Business Leaders and Community Members Session on Monday, April 17, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Bedford Concert Hall, located in the Rita Tallent Picken Center for the Arts and Humanities. Light appetizers and beverages will be available from 5 to 6 p.m. The listening session will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.Virtual Link: https://wisconsin-edu.zoom.us/j/95150445461?pwd=ZklNTzB1eWV1RE9nQkVycHhqbXZRZz09

Listening Session 2: Students Session on Tuesday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Walnut Room of the UW-Parkside Student Center. Pizza, cookies, and beverages will be provided.

Listening Session 3: All University Employees Session (first meeting) on Monday April 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Alumni Room of the UW-Parkside Student Center. Some light snacks, coffee, and tea will be provided.

Listening Session 3: All University Employees Session (second meeting) on Thursday, April 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Alumni Room of the UW-Parkside Student Center. Some light snacks, coffee, and tea will be provided.