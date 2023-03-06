SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has been awarded a Highly Established Action Plan Seal by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge.

The seal is awarded to campuses that have worked to increase nonpartisan democratic engagement and graduate engaged voters by building a strong nonpartisan action plan.

ALL IN and the American Democracy Project, Campus Vote Project, NASPA Lead Initiative, and the Students Learn Students Vote Coalition created the Strengthening American Democracy Guide to help guide campuses on their journey to graduate democratically engaged students by building effective action plans. In 2019, a rubric based on the guide was released to allow campuses to self-assess the strength of their action plan.

ALL IN provides a confidential score and feedback that helps campuses celebrate and strengthen their action plans. The Highly Established Action Plan Seal recognizes campuses that score at least 31.5 out of 36 possible points on the Strengthening American Democracy rubric.

“UW-Parkside is proud to receive this recognition for our nonpartisan democratic engagement plan. It is the duty of a campus to prepare our students not only for the workforce, but also as critically-thinking, engaged citizens. During the college years, we hope to develop students’ awareness of voting and promote their civic action,” said Rob Ducoffe, UW-Parkside provost and vice chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs.

“Colleges and universities have a responsibility to prepare students to engage meaningfully in our nation’s democracy. The role they play in developing the next generation of voters and shaping our future cannot be understated,” said Dr. Jennifer Domagal-Goldman, executive director of the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. “We are proud to recognize UW-Parkside for working to graduate the next generation of voters by developing and implementing a comprehensive, data-informed campus action plan.”

Campuses that join the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge complete a set of action items, with the support of ALL IN staff, to institutionalize nonpartisan civic learning, political engagement, and voter participation on their campus.

The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge is a national nonpartisan initiative of Civic Nation, a 501©(3) organization. ALL IN strives to change civic culture and institutionalize democratic engagement activities and programs on college campuses, making voter participation a defining feature of campus life.