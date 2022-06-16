UW-Parkside partners with Shalom Center to hire AmeriCorps VISTA member

Recognizing a need for students to have access to nutritious, affordable food, UW-Parkside is partnering with the Shalom Center for the 2022-2023 year to hire a Campus Compact AmeriCorps VISTA staff member.
The VISTA member will learn from the Shalom Center’s food pantry and make improvements to ensure it is equitable for all guests and bring that knowledge to UW-Parkside’s campus.
Those interested can join UW-Parkside and the Shalom Center’s Food Pantry as a Campus Compact AmeriCorps VISTA member for one year. The position will begin in August. The one-year position is a unique opportunity to learn and serve and includes a living stipend, professional development and other benefits.
Shalom Center has been fighting hunger and poverty for over 40 years with a homeless shelter, nightly soup kitchen, and food pantry. More can be done and the VISTA member will help increase our capacity to serve the Kenosha community.
With the prospects of improving the existing pantry at Shalom and potentially beginning a new, student-accessible one on Parkside’s campus, both organizations are eager to hire an individual who is passionate about fighting hunger.
For more information on applying to be a Campus Compact VISTA for 2022-23 starting in August, contact Debra Karp at
karp@uwp.edu or Abby Markeson at markusona@shalomcenter.org.
