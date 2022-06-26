UW-Parkside students dig up a new learning experience at a forensic anthropology workshop

Students and professionals gathered at UW-Parkside for a week of digging, sifting and testing evidence as part of a forensic anthropology workshop June 6 through June 11.

The workshop, which was put together by UW-Parkside adjunct professor Janamarie Truesdell, taught students about searching and analyzing crime scenes.

The workshop is offered as a class for university students and additional education for professionals, and was previously held last year.

“For the students, it is introducing them to different fields that they might be interested in and they might not get much opportunity to be exposed to,” Truesdell said. “For the professional side, it’s both sort of a real world practice, but then also being able to network and be aware of who’s around them should they need them for actual casework.”

The workshop featured a mock grave excavation, which helped teach students forensic archeological methods, proper evidence collection and on-scene photography.

“Monday was, ‘what are you looking for in terms of how we might find a clandestine burial?’” Truesdell said. “They’re usually less than 50 feet from a road or an access point (and) they are usually no more than two feet underground.”

After learning how to locate and dig up evidence, students were taught how to identify remains in a lab.

Kelly Andrichik, a police officer at UW-Parkside, was a returning instructor for the workshop.

“I play the evidence collector for for the whole thing” Andrichik said. “So I give them a lecture the first day on proper evidence collection and photography of a scene and all of that, and then I’m their evidence tech for the week.”

The workshop provides a unique, hands-on experience that is not typically offered in other undergraduate programs, Andrichik said.

“Not only is it somebody coming in and lecturing, (but) they’re actually in the field showing them and they did something from beginning to end in a week, which is amazing,” Andrichik said. “That hands on (experience) plus the book— imperative.”

Brandon Ergish, a detective with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, was an instructor during the workshop, but found himself learning along with the students.

“I’m a death investigator and I went to a two week school through the Division of Criminal Investigation, and we touched on excavation (for) maybe like two hours,” Ergish said. “It was about as real as training that I’ve ever seen, so it was very educational for me.”

Ergish said he gained a greater appreciation for the work other people do to aid in investigations.

Putting the workshop together takes a lot of time, resources and planning for Truesdell. Part of the beginning stages include securing a location for the body to be buried.

“The archaeologists had to clear the land (to ensure) we weren’t disturbing anything that was important,” Truesdell said.

After a space is cleared for use, skeletons are buried a year before the workshop is set to take place to make the experience for students as real as possible.

Truesdell also looked for professionals to be presenters for the workshop

During this year’s workshop, there were fewer students in attendance, which was beneficial for giving more one-on-one attention to students, according to Andrichik.

“Hopefully it’ll be an annual thing,” Truesdell said. “The more outside professionals we have in that context to mix with the students, the better so it’s always open to everyone who wants to participate.”

