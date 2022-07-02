UW-Parkside to honor eight distinguished alumni July 15

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will honor eight individuals with the Distinguished Alumni Award, recognizing graduates excelling in their field and performing exemplary service in the community in a ceremony on July 15.

The event will begin with a reception at 5 pm, followed by a ceremony at 5:30 in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts & Humanities. The public is invited to attend the ceremony.

The UW-Parkside Distinguished Alumni Award recipients are Steve “Rocky” Donovan, Antoinette “Toni” Hansen, Honorable Katherine Grace Leonard, Dr. Dannie Moore, Barbara J. Osborne, William “Bill” Seidel, Mary Ann Wu and Dr. Jacqueline M. Zalewski.

Steve Donovan, ’89, has been in banking for over 27 years. Currently, he is the executive vice president, leading business banking, cash management, wealth management and consumer banking development activities for Community State Bank. Steve believes strongly in the importance of connecting people and businesses to help one another succeed. Steve graduated from UW-Parkside in 1989 majoring in political science. For Steve, helping an individual or an organization is not one-dimensional—it is not just about business—it is about helping them solve problems and achieve success.

Antoinette Hansen, ’90 and MBA ’99, has been a leader in human resources strategy and career development for over 25 years. Her expertise in building high-performance teams, driving culture and nurturing talent has led her to her current role as human resources director for HARIBO of America, the no. 1 gummi brand in the U.S. Toni has led the organization through change and growth, engaging Associates every step of the way to ensure they feel heard and valued. Toni graduated from UW-Parkside in 1990 with her undergraduate in business management and with her MBA in 1999.

Katherine Grace Leonard,’82, serves as the associate judge for the Intermediate Court of Appeals for the State of Hawaii. Judge Leonard has served on the Hawaii Intermediate Court of Appeals since January 30, 2008. She presides over appeals from virtually every trial court in the state, as well as many agency proceedings. She has decided well over 1,000 appellate cases on their merits and many thousands of motions. Katherine graduated from UW-Parkside in 1982 majoring in Biological Sciences.

Dannie Moore,’04, serves as the vice president for Student Life and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at Eastern Kentucky University, creating an exceptional experience from all student and embedding diversity, equity and inclusion into the core functions of the institution. Prior to this role, Dannie spent nine years at Northern Kentucky University in multiple positions, lastly serving as the co-interim chief student affairs officer. His portfolio included oversight of African American Student Initiatives, Disability Programs and Services, Health Counseling and Student Wellness, Latino Programs and Services, LGBTQ Program and Services, Norse Violence Prevention, Parents Attending College, Upward Bound and leadership for the Center for Student Inclusiveness. Dannie graduated from UW-Parkside in 2004 majoring in communications.

Barbara J. Osborne,’82, is a professor with a joint appointment in exercise and sport science and the School of Law at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She directs the graduate program in sport administration, which was the first in the U.S. to focus solely on college sport. She also started the undergraduate program in sport administration and a dual degree program in law and sport administration Additionally, Osborne works as a consultant for school systems, schools and athletics programs providing Title IX education, evaluations and audits, and as a court-appointed Title IX compliance monitor. Barbara graduated from UW-Parkside in 1982 majoring in communications.

William “Bill” Seidel, ’72, graduated from UW-Parkside with a business management major. He has over 38 years in the construction equipment industry with experience in and responsibilities for global product portfolio management, brand marketing, market-based product planning and development, sales operations management. He has held key worldwide management positions including vice president, product and brand marketing at CNH Global. Bill is also a former board member of the Distribution Contractors Association and Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

Mary Ann Wu, ’83, earned her bachelor of science in chemistry from UW-Parkside in 1983. While at UW-Parkside, she entered the laboratory of Keith Ward, studying proteins of bioluminescent organisms, including jellyfish and fireflies, using x-ray diffraction crystallography. Besides becoming familiar with crystallography research, the experience provided a wide range of opportunities, including appointments in the laboratories of Bruce Branchini, UW-Parkside and Paul Sigler, University of Chicago, several jellyfish collection trips to Friday Harbor Laboratory in the Puget Sound, and opportunities to attend national conferences of the American Crystallographic Association. She was a co-founder of the Chemistry Club. Upon graduation, she remained at Parkside for a year to teach freshmen chemistry labs and continue crystallography research.

Jacqueline M. Zalewski, ’95, earned her bachelor of art’s degree in sociology from UW-Parkside in 1995. Dr. Zalewski’s academic experience at UW-Parkside was transformative as the sociology faculty, including Drs. Schutte, Schleiter, and Rosenberg, inspired her to complete four research-oriented projects while completing her bachelor’s degree in sociology. Through their passion for research, teaching, and learning, the faculty at UW-Parkside helped Jacqueline find a professional path that inspired her — teaching, learning, and research in higher education, one she previously had not imagined. After graduating from UW-Parkside, Dr. Jacqueline Zalewski completed a master of arts in 2000 and a doctor of philosophy in sociology at Loyola University Chicago in 2006.

Anna Maria Williams: As a founding faculty member, Dr. Williams helped to establish UW-Parkside’s Life Science Discipline, subsequently the Biological Sciences Department, and drove the university’s pre-health program’s growth. Historically, close to 90 percent of students from the university’s pre-med and pre-health programs, which Dr. Williams helped create, are accepted to medical professional schools. That rate is more than double the national average. The large number of alumni who are now highly respected doctors and health professionals is a testament to her devotion to teaching. UW-Parkside alumni and other friends created the Anna Maria Williams Endowed Scholarship in her honor, when she retired in 1990 after more than 20 years of teaching and leading the pre-health program. Dr. Williams continued her involvement with the campus and inspiring students by establishing the “Doctors of Our Community” program which introduced high school students to opportunities in health careers by providing access to medical schools and medical professionals, and the campus’ Anna Maria Williams Nature Trail. Today, the UW-Parkside campus is home to more than 100 marked trees on the self-guided walking trail including 67 species native to Wisconsin and more than half of the 50 state trees in the United States

In addition to honoring these alumni, UW-Parkside will recognize the late Anna Maria Williams with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Dr. Williams left a strong legacy in the UW-Parkside campus community over the course of her decades of teaching and leadership. Her generous financial support to the university continues to impact students to this day.

“Anna Maria’s dedication to UW-Parkside students and their success is legendary, as our pre-health alumni will tell you,” said Chancellor Debbie Ford. “We’re so grateful that future generations of UW-Parkside students in the sciences will experience her generosity and will continue to be inspired by her belief in what UW-Parkside students can achieve.”

To learn more about UW-Parkside’s Distinguished Alumni Awards and to register for the Distinguished Alumni Award Ceremony, visit https://www.uwp.edu/alumni/awards/.

About the UW-Parkside Distinguished Alumni Awards

UW-Parkside accepts Distinguished Alumni Award nominations throughout the year and selects award recipients each summer. Nominees must have earned a bachelor’s or master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and are considered based on criteria for the Achievement Award or Service Award.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0