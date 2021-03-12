UW-Parkside to host Army ROTC annual spring training and shadow day for high school students

Black Hawk military helicopters will be landing at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Somers on Saturday.

They will be part of a deployment of cadets participating in the U.S. Army ROTC ‘s annual spring training exercises and Shadow a Cadet Day for high school students.

UW-Parkside partners with the host program at Marquette University’s Golden Eagle Battalion to provide the Army ROTC program.

On Saturday, some of the cadets will be participating in Super Labs training in the wooded areas around campus, primarily on the west side of campus opposite the residence halls.

It will begin at 6 a.m. and will continue until 2 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some of the cadets will arrive on campus on two Army Black Hawk UH-60 tactical transport helicopters. They are slated to land on the inside of the athletic track, behind (east) of the Sports and Activity Center.

The helicopters are scheduled to arrive at approximately 8 a.m.

Up to 30 high school juniors and seniors have been invited to UW-Parkside to participate in the Shadow a Cadet Day activities, where they will learn more about Army ROTC, meet current cadets, watch and potentially participate in some of the training operations.