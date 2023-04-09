The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Professional and Continuing Education office, in partnership with The Society for Human Resource Management, will offer an Essentials of Human Resources workshop April 20-21.

It will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Tallent Hall Room 201 and there will be a Zoom option for hybrid participants.

This SHRM course covers the topics of key HR challenges relevant to companies today. The course will cover the issues needed to reduce potentially costly lawsuits. There are no prerequisites for this course, but it is intended for HR and employee management employees.

The course is designed to arm supervisors and managers with basic HR skills to prepare them for the challenges of interacting with staff. Developed by leading HR experts, practitioners, and legal counsel, the course covers introductory HR topics in a condensed, easy-to-understand format. The format ensures HR concepts can be mastered and applied to real-life situations.

Sheronda Glass has worked for the University of Wisconsin-Parkside since 2016 and is currently the assistant vice chancellor of Human Resources, and Employee Engagement. She is a human resources executive with 25 years of HR experience. She has taught human resources courses including Performance Management, Introduction to Human Resources Management, and currently teaches Essential Personal Skills for Project Management and Staffing Organizations. She has also achieved the Professional in Human Resources certification awarded from the Society for Human Resources Management and the HR Certification Institute.

To learn more about and register for a SHRM course at UW-Parkside, visit https://www.uwp.edu/learn/continuingeducation/hr-skills-dev.cfm#CC0488610.