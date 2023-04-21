The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has announced the 2023 Sport Management Conference, sponsored by the UW-Parkside Sport Management Program, will be held April 28, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The conference will bring together sport industry professionals, high school students, as well as UW-Parkside students and alumni, to discuss current trends and future of the sport business.

The conference will be held in the UW-Parkside Student Center Ballroom and will begin with the opening session featuring Chancellor Deb Ford. The "Social Media and Fan Engagement" session follows at 9:30 a.m.

The day will continue with the "Diversity in Sport" session at 10:30 a.m. followed by the keynote address at 12 p.m. The speaker will be Phil Sklar, cofounder and CEO of The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

The day with will conclude with "The Sports Brand" session, a discussion about new brands and rebranding in sport, at 1 p.m.

For more information or to register, please visit https://www.uwp.edu/learn/departments/hesm/sportmanagementconference.cfm