UW-Parkside to offer crime scene investigation course

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Criminal Justice Department will offer the “Critical Thinking in Death Scene Investigation” course Jan. 9-15, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., for the Winterim 2023 semester.

This course is a collaborative concept created by Janamarie Truesdell, College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies Dean Peggy James, and the Theatre Department.

Offered each Winterim, the “Critical Thinking in Death Scene Investigation” course seeks to challenge students’ investigative skills through critical thinking and attention to detail.

The six-day workshop walks through the five manners of death (natural, accidental, suicide, homicide, and undetermined), with lecture-style presentations from local experts in the morning and group work in the afternoon. A “life-sized” recreation of one of the “Nutshells” will then be presented for students to put their skills to the test on the ﬁnal day of class.

This course caters to all levels of experience, including medico-legal death investigators seeking continuing education credits (40 ABMDI) and law enforcement seeking continuing education credits (POST). Noncredit professionals may register to attend the full workshop (Jan. 9-15) for $750 or choose which days they would like to attend (Monday is required) for $125 per day selected.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Criminal Justice Department will also host a free community visit day Jan. 20, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. in the Black Box Theater in the Rita building. Centered around Francis Glessner Lee’s Nutshell Studies of Unexplained Deaths, guests are invited to walk through the life-size nutshell as Dr. Janamarie Truesdell walks through the crime scene analysis and concept for Nutshell Crime Builds.

For more information and to register visit uwp.edu/nutshell.