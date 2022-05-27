 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW-PARKSIDE

UW-Parkside to offer free camp to expose high school students to freshwater careers

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will offer a water-focused summer camp for incoming high school juniors and seniors.

The camp, to be held June 13-17, is part of a collaborative initiative with UW-Parkside and UW-Whitewater, in which students will have the opportunity to learn alongside faculty from both campuses.

Students will experience important freshwater habitats by swimming in Lake Michigan, canoeing local rivers, and hiking in nearby bogs. They will also build scientific skills by analyzing water chemistry, conducting a toxicity test, and collecting aquatic invertebrate samples.

The free camp is sponsored by a grant from the Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin, a newly established initiative. The 13 UW System campuses developed a program designed to tackle 10 grand water challenges and support curriculum development, undergraduate research opportunities, career development, and field-training experiences for students interested in studying water-related subjects at UW System schools.

The summer camp experience is designed to enrich a student’s understanding of the natural sciences and local environmental issues, while him or her them to water-related careers.

According to camp organizer, Laura Schutz, “The main goal of the grant is to expose high school students in southeastern Wisconsin to opportunities to pursue freshwater careers at UW-Parkside and UW-Whitewater. The partnership between universities is one of the priorities of the Freshwater Collaborative.”

The camp will include meals, housing, and transportation, at no cost to students.

To learn more about the schedule of events, and how to register, visit uwp.edu/freshwatercamp.

