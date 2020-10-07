Vehicle, previously stolen, to be reunited with owner; suspect at large

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Village police said they expect to reunite a vehicle with its owner Thursday, but were seeking at least one person who led them on a prickly pursuit into Illinois to recover it.

The vehicle, a white 2015 Chevy Tahoe was discovered stolen when a Pleasant Prairie police officer caught up with it shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday at 39th Avenue and 104th Street, according to Sgt. Derek Andrews. Police attempted to use road spikes to stop the vehicle, but were unsuccessful, as it continued south on 39th Avenue into Illinois, he said. Another attempt to stop the SUV with the road spikes also failed as it traveled through Winthrop Harbor, Ill.

He said the suspect, a young male, eventually drove to a dead end street in Beach Park, Ill., where he abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Andrews said officers called for the assistance of a canine unit from Illinois to track down the driver, and possibly other occupants.

“Nobody was located,” he said. “The vehicle was towed for evidence and it will be released to the owner.”

He said the vehicle did not appear to be damaged and all four tires were intact.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact village police at 262-694-7105.

