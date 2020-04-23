Victim identified in fatal fire at mobile home park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Kenosha County Medical Examiner has identified the victim of a fatal fire that occurred Tuesday at a Pleasant Prairie mobile home park.

The victim was Elizabeth Pangburn, 63, of Pleasant Prairie, according a village press release issued Thursday. The cause of death, however, was not indicated.

Pleasant Prairie police and fire departments responded to the fire at 11:02 p.m. in the Timber Ridge Manufactured Housing Community, 1817 104th St. Initial responding units reported heavy fire at the rear of a unit on the southeast side of the mobile home park. Authorities later discovered the woman's body.

An investigation continues into the cause of the blaze; however, fire officials have said they do not believe it was suspicious.

