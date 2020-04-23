You are the owner of this article.
Victim identified in fatal fire at mobile home park
Victim identified in fatal fire at mobile home park

The Kenosha County Medical Examiner has identified the victim of a fatal fire that occurred Tuesday at a Pleasant Prairie mobile home park.

The victim was Elizabeth Pangburn, 63, of Pleasant Prairie, according a village press release issued Thursday. The cause of death, however, was not indicated.

Pleasant Prairie police and fire departments responded to the fire at 11:02 p.m. in the Timber Ridge Manufactured Housing Community, 1817 104th St. Initial responding units reported heavy fire at the rear of a unit on the southeast side of the mobile home park. Authorities later discovered the woman's body.

An investigation continues into the cause of the blaze; however, fire officials have said they do not believe it was suspicious.

