Village Board approves conceptual plan for upscale multi-family development

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Village Board has approved a conceptual plan to build 300 upscale apartments south of Highway 50 near 104th Avenue.
The board voted 5-0 Monday night approving the plan that, along with the apartments, includes four zones of development, including senior housing and commercial businesses.
The entire development encompasses 95 acres between 75th and 79th streets from 104th to 115th avenues. Milwaukee-based Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc. is developing the project.
The proposed apartment buildings, known as the Seasons at River View, are the first phase of the multi-phase development. They will involve the construction of 12, 20-unit apartment complexes and four, 15-unit buildings on nearly 32 acres.
According to the plans, the buildings will contain a mix of 24 studio-style apartments, 128 one-bedroom apartments and 24 three-bedroom units, south of 77th Street. Depending on the size, they will range in rent from $1,100 to $2,200 a month.
The project is expected to break ground by late fall.
Future developments include senior housing with 159 units and the potential for independent living, assisted living and memory care facilities on about 25 acres, according to Jean Werbie-Harris, the village’s community development director.
According to Werbie-Harris, at least three, ranch-style units within the senior housing zone could be built for independent living. A developer for these units has yet to be identified, she said.
Two commercial development zones are also proposed for a total of nearly 218,000 square feet, according to the plans. The commercial zones would have a mixture of retail, office or medical-related services.
Drainage questions
A week ago, the Plan Commission gave conditional approval to Fiduciary’s plans, following a public hearing in which about a dozen residents from neighboring subdivisions attended. Most lodged concerns over stormwater drainage and flooding.
“So, there are a number of stormwater management ponds that have been identified throughout the development,” she said, including a pond that belongs to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to the south at 77th Street intended to take in additional stormwater created due to widening of Highway 50.
She said the proposed stormwater management system created with the new development would improve drainage for homeowners in nearby Chateau Eau Plaines and River Oaks subdivisions, but would not eliminate the drainage problems altogether.
She said the village is working on a drainage project to address the issues.