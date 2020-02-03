Village Board approves conceptual plan for upscale multi-family development

According to Werbie-Harris, at least three, ranch-style units within the senior housing zone could be built for independent living. A developer for these units has yet to be identified, she said.

Two commercial development zones are also proposed for a total of nearly 218,000 square feet, according to the plans. The commercial zones would have a mixture of retail, office or medical-related services.

Drainage questions

A week ago, the Plan Commission gave conditional approval to Fiduciary’s plans, following a public hearing in which about a dozen residents from neighboring subdivisions attended. Most lodged concerns over stormwater drainage and flooding.

“So, there are a number of stormwater management ponds that have been identified throughout the development,” she said, including a pond that belongs to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to the south at 77th Street intended to take in additional stormwater created due to widening of Highway 50.

She said the proposed stormwater management system created with the new development would improve drainage for homeowners in nearby Chateau Eau Plaines and River Oaks subdivisions, but would not eliminate the drainage problems altogether.

She said the village is working on a drainage project to address the issues.

