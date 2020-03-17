Village Board approves $800,000 emergency radio communications upgrade

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – The Village Board approved a $800,000 proposal to upgrade an aging emergency police and fire radio system in an effort to enable better communication coverage.
On Monday, the board voted unanimously approving a contract with Baycom Inc., which upgrade the system to simulcast very high frequency radio signals from four sites: Roger Prange Center, police headquarters, on Green Bay Road; the Sheridan Road tower; Doubletree Inn; and a water tower near Premium Outlets
Currently, the system relies on a signal transmission from a singular site at the Prange Center. The proposal would convert the police department channel from analog to digital transmission. The village would continue to use a receiver site at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie hospital.
In addition, the contract with Baycom will include a study to evaluate at the current environment and create a new robust, reliable, and resilient public safety radio infrastructure, village officials said.
Over the years, as the village has grown, so have the difficulties in maintaining communications between responders and the dispatch center. Often, officers have had to use cell phones to insure they receive accurate information.
“This is considered critical infrastructure that needs to be up and running 100 percent,” said Fire Chief Craig Roepke. “Our current system is at least 20 years of age. It has gone through several modifications and kinda has a mix of equipment.”
Police Chief David Smetana said personnel has kept log of the growing transmission issues.
“Some areas are worse than others. But we made this effort to be able to locate and narrow down where we were having the problems,” Smetana said.
Roepke said that during heavy rainstorms the transmitting and receiving site at Sheridan Road often goes down because of the older telecommunications equipment and connectivity issues.
Smetana said over the years, police and fire has attempted “numerous remediation efforts.” From replacing aging portables and mobile units with updated state-of-the art equipment, transmitters, comparators --the voters that select best signal -- to adding a receiver site, but none has resolved the gaps in coverage, he said.
“These ongoing issues were really public safety concerns for police and fire,” he said. “We’ve had officers out on calls we’ve had to revert to them actually going back to their squad and using their cellphones to get a hold of us. We’ve got a large village, but it’s still unacceptable for the public’s safety.”
The proposed system would also add a third channel to the two that the village already maintains for law enforcement and public safety. The secondary channel would enable law enforcement to secure communications for high-risk traffic stops, building searches and critical incidents, as well as, special events, according to Smetana.