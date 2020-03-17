Village Board approves $800,000 emergency radio communications upgrade

Police Chief David Smetana said personnel has kept log of the growing transmission issues.

“Some areas are worse than others. But we made this effort to be able to locate and narrow down where we were having the problems,” Smetana said.

Roepke said that during heavy rainstorms the transmitting and receiving site at Sheridan Road often goes down because of the older telecommunications equipment and connectivity issues.

Smetana said over the years, police and fire has attempted “numerous remediation efforts.” From replacing aging portables and mobile units with updated state-of-the art equipment, transmitters, comparators --the voters that select best signal -- to adding a receiver site, but none has resolved the gaps in coverage, he said.

“These ongoing issues were really public safety concerns for police and fire,” he said. “We’ve had officers out on calls we’ve had to revert to them actually going back to their squad and using their cellphones to get a hold of us. We’ve got a large village, but it’s still unacceptable for the public’s safety.”

The proposed system would also add a third channel to the two that the village already maintains for law enforcement and public safety. The secondary channel would enable law enforcement to secure communications for high-risk traffic stops, building searches and critical incidents, as well as, special events, according to Smetana.

