Village Board approves plans for proposed Zilber speculative buildings

This map shows the location for the proposed speculative buildings at Green Bay Road and 108th Street in Pleasant Prairie.
IMAGE FROM PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE DOCUMENTS
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Village Board approved plans for two proposed speculative buildings for an industrial development on 23 acres at the southwest corner of 108th Street and Green Bay Road.
On Monday night the board approved the master conceptual plan and a floodplain boundary adjustment to accommodate the Milwaukee-based Zilber Property Group’s proposed buildings — one at 147,600 square feet and the other 60,758 feet — on the site.
The larger building would be located to the north, nearest 108th Street, with the smaller tucked behind it to the south. Parking lots with 251 car spaces and 58 truck parking spaces will serve both buildings, according to Zilber’s plans.
Tenants for the future buildings have yet to be named, according to village officials. Construction on the buildings is expected to begin as early as fall of 2021.
The approvals of both the board Monday night and the Plan Commission last week will enable Zilber to submit and acquire the documentation needed from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for wetland fill permits and permits from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for floodplain boundary adjustment.
